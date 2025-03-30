Grant Holloway drops 3-word reaction to Kenny Bednarek's girlfriend Sharmila Nicollet's birthday celebration

Grant Holloway recently reacted to a social media post by Kenny Bednarek’s girlfriend. Reacting to the post, Grant posted a birthday wish for Sharmila Nicollet. Nicollet is an Indian professional golfer and is in a relationship with Bednarek.

2024 was a really good season for Bednarek. He won the silver at the 2024 Paris Olympics, with his teammate Noah Lyles clinching the bronze. This was his second consecutive silver in the men’s 200 m event at the Olympics.

Grant Holloway was part of Team USA at the Paris Olympics 2024. He was one of the athletes who dazzled as part of Team USA in the Men’s 110 m Hurdle event at the Paris Olympics. Team USA clinched the gold medal in the event. Holloway commented on a recent social media post of Bednarek’s girlfriend. In the post, he wrote:

Still taken from Sharmila Nicollet's post on Instagram | Source: IG/@sharmilanicollet

"Happy Birthday family"

Sharmila Nicollet was quick to share her gratitude with Grant. She thanked Grant and also called him Champ.

"Thank you champ"

Still taken from Sharmila Nicollet's Instagram | Source: IG/@sharmilanicollet

Grant Holloway wins World Indoor 60m hurdles title in Nanjin

World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 2025 - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Showing his stellar performance and maintaining his winning form, Grant Holloway conquered the third consecutive World Indoor 60m Hurdles Title. Creating a historic feat, Grant Holloway became the only person in history to win three outdoors and three indoors. Talking to worldathletics.org, he said:

"To win three indoors, and three outdoors, I think I'm the first person in history to ever do that. That's an amazing stat," said Holloway.

Some of the races were very close, but Holloway kept his composure. He was leading the event while France’s Wilhem Belocian was right behind him with a difference of just 0.12. Taking a comfortable lead in the finals, Grant was just 0.15 seconds short of his indoor world record.

In a conversation with worldathletics.org, Grant reflected:

“This one was a little bit different. I didn't have two great rounds, and had to rely on my experience to get me through the final. But I knew what I had to do; I knew what I was missing. Everybody was telling me, ‘You've done this a million times before, you just got to do it again’."

Holloway also mentioned that he might try his hand at a new event next year. He continued:

Also, I think I can put grace in it, hang up the 60m hurdles and try out a new event next year. That's something I can think about.

Grant Holloway led the way with a 7.42 run, with Wilhem Belocian (silver) of France running a 7.54 and Liu Junxi from China running a 7.55 and clinching the bronze.

