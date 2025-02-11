Grant Holloway reacts as he shares a light-hearted moment with Parker Valby at the 2025 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

Grant Holloway shared a light-hearted moment with Parker Valby at the 2025 New Balance Grand Prix in Boston. Holloway soared to victory in the 60m hurdles while Valby made her pro debut in the same event.

Holloway, the world indoor record holder in the 60m hurdles, had a successful Paris Olympic campaign in 2024. He improved his time from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and won the 110m hurdles in the 2024 Games in 12.99s. Having started his 2025 indoor season by winning the 60m hurdles, Holloway maintained his 11-year win streak at the New Balance Grand Prix.

In the same event, Parker Valby, the six-time NCAA champion, made her pro debut, finishing with bronze in the 3000m. After their feats, Holloway and Valby engaged in a light-hearted conversation where the latter asked:

"you finished first?"

Holloway confidently replied:

"Yes of course"

He then congratulated the long-distance runner for her pro debut with New Balance.

Reacting to the scenario, Grant Holloway took to his Instagram story and captioned:

"Lol"

Ahead of the event on February 2, 2025, Valby, who won 14 wins in 14 races for the University of Florida in the past season, said she would aim to set a personal record.

"I don’t know where I’m at [fitness-wise]. I’d love to PR (her personal best is 8:41.50). I’m just going to try my best and see what comes of it," she said to Letsrun.com.

The 22-year-old stayed true to her words and clocked a personal best time of 8:34.95.

Grant Holloway talked about cementing legacy with his performances

Holloway after his win at the Wanda Diamond League 2024 - (Source: Getty)

Grant Holloway has been a mainstay in the indoor domain, having never lost a single indoor hurdles race since 2014. After posting a season-best time of 7.42s in the New Balance event, he shed light on how he planned to motivate the youth now that he has accomplished so much.

"It's just about building legacy, man. I've been doing this for so long. I've accomplished all my goals. So now it's just about motivating the youth and then continuing just to build whatever I got to do," said Holloway (via AFP).

He joked and added:

"I don't even want to be the G.O.A.T (greatest of all time). Usually, when people start calling themselves the goat, that's when they get worse."

Holloway was the 60m hurdles champion at the 2024 World Indoors, his second title win after 2022.

