"Grateful to have taken down a record by an amazing woman" - Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opens up about breaking 400m American record 

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone made her feelings known after creating history at the ongoing 2025 World Athletics Championships. McLaughlin-Levrone ditched her pet event, the 400m hurdles, and competed in the 400m flat.

She qualified for the semifinal after leading the heats with 49.41s. In the semifinal round, on Tuesday, September 16, the American favorite continued her dominance to surpass Amber Anning and Nickisha Pryce by registering a striking 48.29 seconds to create a new American record. The multiple-time Olympic medalist started in the eighth lane and left the pack behind in the last 200m.

McLaughlin-Levrone eased through the final few meters, while keeping her eye on the clock. In an interview following the semifinal, McLaughlin-Levrone expressed her gratitude after recording the historic feat and showed her excitement for the final round.

"Honoured, for sure. I definitely wasn't expecting that time, but it shows the fitness is there. I'm excited for the finals, and I'm so grateful to have taken down a record by an amazing woman," McLaughlin-Levrone said. "I think for the last 30 meters were a bit more reserved. I was just trying to maintain but yeah, I mean, it was a fast time. Definitely got to go home and get some food."

On asked if the race left her surprised, she said:

"A little bit, yeah, for sure. I wasn't expecting that but like I said, it's not surprising because I know the work been put in. It's really about executing and I'm grateful that it showed me."

McLaughlin-Levrone's winning time broke the 14-year-old American record of Sanya Richards-Ross, which she created after posting 48.70s in 2007.

When will Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone compete next at the 2025 World Athletics Championships?

After dominating the semifinal round with a historic feat, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will compete in the final of the women's 400m at the 2025 World Atheltics Championships on September 18, 2025. Along with Amber Anning and Nickisha Pryce, she will also lock horns with Salwa Eid Nasser and Marileidy Paulino.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone earned a spot to compete in the 400m in Tokyo at the 2025 USATF Championships, where she led the event after listing 48.90 seconds. Following her impressive run in the semifinal, fans are excited to see if the American sprinter will break the almost 40-year-old record. The long-standing record is being held by Marita Koch, who registered it on October 6, 1985, at the Bruce Stadium in Canberra, with a time of 47.60 seconds.

