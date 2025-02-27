Gretchen Walsh drops strong worded message as she registers record-breaking performance at 2025 ACC Championships

Gretchen Walsh recently became the first swimmer to go under 49 in the 100-backstroke 2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championship. She took to social media to celebrate her success with her fans.

Ad

The swimmer dominated her final at the championships, sweeping her individual events (3) and relays (4). She also set a new ACC record in the 200 freestyle while leading off the 800 freestyle relay. At the relay finals, she teamed up with Alex Walsh, Claire Curzan, and Anna Moesch, crushing the fastest time ever in the women's 400 medley relay.

Reflecting on the outstanding performance, Walsh took to Instagram to share the update on 26th February 2025, accompanied by a caption alongside a series of photos featuring the event specials:

Ad

Trending

"I heard 4/4 is trending …"

Ad

Gretchen Walsh has excelled on the international stage, winning gold in the women's 4x100m medley relay at the 2023 World Championships and two Olympic golds in the mixed and women's 4x100m medley relays at the 2024 Paris Games. She also claimed silver in the 100m butterfly and women's 4x100m freestyle relay, along with a World Championship bronze in the 50m butterfly.

Gretchen Walsh reflects on the final ACC Championships

Gretchen Walsh at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games: Day 9 - Source: Getty

Following the victorious performance at the 2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championship, during a post-game interview with Swim Swam on February 24, 2025, Gretchen Walsh described how she fully tried to present and soak in each moment, even when she wasn't completely satisfied with her race time.

Ad

Furthermore, Walsh shared that, despite recovering from illness, she is proud of her performance, especially 200m freestyle, where she hit an 'insane' time and met her goals. She acknowledged that there is still work to be done before the NCAA Championships but remains confident that she will return to peak form.

Reflecting on the performance at the 2025 ACC event, the gold medalist said:

''I feel like it being my last ever ACCs there's definitely a lot of emotions I feel like, it was a really special one and one that. I was really just trying to soak up all, the moments I feel like it hit me, halfway through the meat that I was like, this is my last ever time competing at an ACC championships" (0:01 onwards)

Ad

Later in the interview, Gretchen Walsh reflected on her role as a leader within the team, appreciating the opportunity to train with younger swimmers and help them develop. She also mentioned setting a personal best in her relay split and acknowledged the difficulty of the final relay event due to fatigue.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback