Gretchen Walsh pens heartfelt note for boyfriend Dean Kampschror

Gretchen Walsh wished her boyfriend and UVA alum, Dean Kampschror, a happy birthday. Walsh was fresh off her phenomenal world record-breaking feats at the TYR Pro Swim Series.

Ad

Walsh threw the ceremonial first pitch before the University of Virginia's baseball match against Miami on May 12, 2025. Senior pitcher Dean Kampschror caught the ball, and the couple concluded the pre-game ritual with a hug and a kiss, leaving the stadium and Dean's teammates erupting in cheers.

After making her relationship official, the swimmer wished her boyfriend a birthday in a recent Instagram post. In the picture, the athletic pair posed for the camera in graduation gowns as they capped their collegiate career in Virginia.

Ad

Trending

Gretchen Walsh's story caption read:

"Happy birthday to my best friend. Thank you for all the laughs. I love you @dean.kampschror"

Gretchen Walsh wishes her boyfriend a birthday; Instagram - @gretchwalsh2

Walsh was a dominant force at the TYP Pro Swim Series, breaking records and etching her name in history. In the Lauderdale stop, she won the 100m butterfly, 100 freestyle, 50m butterfly, and 50m freestyle with her effort. She broke her 100m freestyle record twice, first clocking 55.09s and then 54.06s. She broke 13 world records in 323 days, an unusual feat that surpassed the legendary Michael Phelps and the most decorated female swimmer, Katie Ledecky.

Ad

Gretchen Walsh expressed her feelings as she graduated from the University of Virginia

Walsh with her trophy at the 2025 NCAA Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championships - (Source: Getty)

Gretchen Walsh won a monumental 50-yard freestyle feat in 2022, becoming the fastest female freshman after clocking 20.95s. She also claimed the 100m butterfly and 100-yard freestyle titles at the NCAA Championships. In the next edition of the Nationals, she broke the American record in the 100-yard backstroke and also won the 100-yard freestyle gold medal.

Ad

The 22-year-old continued her momentum in 2024, breaking NCAA records in the 100-yard butterfly, 100-yard freestyle, and 50-yard freestyle. One of the most prominent NIL student-athletes alongside her sister, Alex Walsh, Gretchen capped her collegiate career in Virginia as she attended her graduation day in May 2025.

She and her batchmates posed in graduation gowns and with their hats in a photo carousel posted by the Olympian. She expressed gratitude to her alma mater, captioning:

Ad

"It’s a beautiful thing knowing that these were the best 4 years of my life. Thank you UVA. Let's graduate!!!!!"

Walsh won two golds and two silvers at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She helped set a world record in the 4x100m medley relay and 4x100m mixed medley relay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More