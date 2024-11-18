Gretchen Walsh, Regan Smith and other athletes send best wishes to Kate Douglass on her birthday

Kate Douglass received heartfelt birthday wishes from her friends and fellow swimmers Gretchen Walsh and Regan Smith. The American recently wrapped up her season after competing at the 2024 Swimming World Cup.

Douglass turned 23 on November 17 and received heartwarming wishes from her friends on social media. Smith shared a carousel of pictures and videos on her Instagram handle, which showcased their beautiful bond. The pictures carried moments of them traveling together, spending time beside the beach, and multiple funny pictures. The last one in the thread was their childhood picture outside the pool wearing USA kits. The post's caption read:

"KATE DAY🎂🖤 Love traveling the world with u xoxo"

Douglass commented on the post:

"Fueling the rumors."

She left another comment, saying:

"Love you❤️❤️❤️"

Following Regan, Walsh also shared an Instagram story, wishing Douglass a happy birthday. She shared a collage of three pictures, two of which were of their time together at the Olympics. In the third one, both the swimmers were seen donning a bikini. The wish on this post read:

"And here's to my Doug🥂Happy 23rd love🤗 Thanks for sharing all the best memories with me," wrote Walsh.

Along with them, Paralympic athlete Ali Truwit also shared a birthday wish for the American on her Instagram story. She shared a picture of Douglass' birthday celebration at the Met Life Stadium and wrote:

"Lotta love for my birthday girl!!! @katedouglass"

2024 was an eventful year for Kate Douglass, as she concluded her Paris Olympics campaign with four medals.

Kate Douglass opened up about winning an individual gold medal at the Paris Olympics

Kate Douglass at the Olympic Games Paris 2024:Source: Getty

In an interview with Olympics.com, Kate Douglass reflected on her individual gold medal win in the 200m breaststroke event at the Paris Olympics. She said that she had never imagined winning an individual Olympic gold medal.

"To get an individual Olympic gold is such an amazing feeling, and to already have two medals from this meet, that’s more than I ever could have imagined,” said Douglass.

The 23-year-old has majored in statistics in her Bachelor's degree and is pursuing the same in her Masters degree. In the interview, she spoke about using her knowledge of statistics while swimming:

"I got to UVA and I started to see it used more in swimming. I didn’t really realise that beforehand, but now it’s definitely a big part of swimming. Swimming is definitely not why I started to be interested in statistics, but it’s cool to see the comparison between the two. I’ve definitely been able to use my love for statistics and use that to help me succeed in the water and relate statistics to swimming, and I definitely think that has helped me at least shave a few tenths of a second off my time."

On her birthday, Kate Douglass was honored at the New York Jets' NFL match for her Paris Olympics victories.

