“Had fun training with the men’ - Lindsey Vonn shares intriguing insight as she continues to work towards her 2026 Olympic return

With the 2026 Milano-Cortina Olympics fast-approaching, Lindsey Vonn is hard at work. Recently, the American gave fans a glimpse of an intriguing training session as she hit the snow alongside male skiers.Vonn is undoubtedly one of the greatest athletes to have ever taken to the slopes. Her career has seen her claim 138 World Cup podium finishes, 82 wins, 16 discipline titles, and four overall titles. While the 40-year-old had initially hung up her skis in 2019 after recurring knee injuries, she made a comeback to the snow in 2024 after a successful knee replacement.Now, Lindsey Vonn is gearing up for the 2026 Milano-Cortina Olympics. As she prepares to compete on the world's biggest stage, the American recently took to the slopes to train alongside men. Sharing a glimpse of this session on her Instagram story, Vonn wrote,“Had fun training with the men too.”Via @lindseyvonn on InstagramSince her return to skiing, Vonn has delivered several impressive performances, including a podium finish in the super-G event at the Sun Valley World Cup finals. However, the American has confirmed that she will be retiring again post the 2026 Winter Games.Lindsey Vonn pens heartfelt note about grief as she reflects on the passing away of her mother and coachVonn at the 2025 World Cup Finals - Super G - (Image Source: Getty)Lindsey Vonn lost her mom to ALS in 2022. More recently, the skier lost her coach, Erich Sailer. In light of this, she took to Instagram on September 28 to reflect on the grief that comes with your loved ones passing away.In a lengthy post, she wrote,“This last week has been a hard reminder that so many people I love are gone. It's hard not to get down with the overwhelming feeling of loss. However, I am trying to reframe these feelings into gratitude and love. I'm grateful to have spent 37 years with an amazing mother and 40 years with an incredible coach in Erich.”She went on to add that she would use the love she holds for her mother and coach to propel her forward, writing,“Someone told me grief is simply love with nowhere to go, but I want to try to turn that around. Instead, I will use that love to help propel me to where I dream of going. Some may say it's impossible, but it's only impossible until someone does it and I have angel wings on my back to help me get there. Your love is propelling me Mom. Miss you so much.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt the 2018 Winter Olympics, Lindsey Vonn raced with the initials ‘DK’ penned on her helmet in honour of her grandfather Don Kildow who had passed away then. More recently, Vonn gave fans a glimpse of her new helmet which recognised her ‘angel army’.