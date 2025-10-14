"Hard to look at a season as a whole"- Noah Lyles gets real about his challenge-filled year after nomination for Male Track Athlete of the Year

Noah Lyles recently reflected on his 2025 season, stating that although he endured major challenges, he is content with how it turned out. He looked back on his season after receiving the nomination for Male Track Athlete of the Year from World Athletics.

The American athlete suffered a tendon injury, which delayed his season opener till July. Lyles was forced to miss the Atlanta City Games. He competed in his first 200m race of the 2025 season at the Monaco Diamond League and clocked 19.88 seconds. Following Monaco, Lyles participated in the London and Lausanne Diamond League. In his debut 100m race of the 2025 season in London, Lyles was defeated by Oblique Seville.

The Jamaican was successful in holding off Lyles in the same event at the Lausanne Diamond League as well. Lyles entered the World Athletics Championships as a defending champion in the 100m and 200m. However, he was only successful in defending the half lap. Reflecting on his performances this season, Lyles stated that although he thought the season was hectic while navigating it, he now realizes it was a great one.

"Wow it’s been a crazy year but this really put in to perspective how great of a season this was. Sometimes it’s hard to look at a season as a whole when you are in it but this has really been a great season."

Noah Lyles secured a bronze medal in the 100m at the World Atheltics Championships after being defeated by Seville and Kishane Thompson, respectively.

Who is Noah Lyles competing against for the 2025 World Athletics Men’s Track Athlete of the Year?

Noah Lyles at the World Athletics Championships 2025 at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo -Getty Images)

Noah Lyles is competing against four runners for the 2025 World Athletics Men’s Track Athlete of the Year, including France's Jimmy Gressier, Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi, and fellow American teammates Rai Benjamin and Cordell Tinch.

Benjamin dominated the 400m hurdles event at the World Athletics championships and also holds two of the top three 400m hurdles performances of the year. The Frenchman clinched a gold and bronze medal in the 10,000m and 5000m races, respectively, in Tokyo. He also secured the Diamond League title in the 3000m.

Tinch recorded four of the top six 110 hurdles performances this year while winning the World and Diamond League titles. Wanyonyi earned the nomination for the same feat as Tinch, in the 800m event. Lyles was nominated for his gold medals in the 200m and 4x100m, and a bronze medal in the 100m in Tokyo. He also remained unbeaten in the 200m race this season, including the Diamond League.

