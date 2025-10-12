Harper Murray, Andi Jackson, Rebekah Allick and other Nebraska Volleyball players display special gesture for National mental health day

Harper Murray, Andi Jackson, and other Nebraska players showcased a special gesture for National Mental Health Day during their latest match. The Cornhuskers are currently on an unbeaten streak of 15-0.The Nebraska volleyball team's latest appearance on the court was October 10 against Washington at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The former claimed an impressive win, posting a 25-14, 25-18, 25-16 sweep. Apart from the players' staunch skills on the court, another notable thing during the match was Murray and the other players' special gesture on the court.Displaying a special gesture on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, all the players wore a white colored ribbon with a green logo, supporting Mental Health Day. Hail Varsity uploaded a bunch of pictures on Instagram, where Murray, Rebekah Allick, Maisie Boesiger, and others were seen wearing the ribbon. The post's caption read:&quot;The Huskers are supporting mental health awareness tonight.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTheir win against Washington marked their 53rd straight home win, and one of the most significant roles was played by Harper Murray, earning a match-high 12 kills and three blocks. Along with her, Jackson also attained 10 kills and two blocks.When Harper Murray penned an honest message about the importance of mental health Harper Murray has often voiced her thoughts when it comes to mental health and has shared her journey over the course of her career. In the 2024 season, she faced her share of backlash on social media and has always spoken up about how negatively it impacted her.Reflecting on her struggles, she penned a note on Instagram in 2024 that read:&quot;My struggle with mental health has been nothing short of exhausting yet rewarding. I was able to persevere through my struggles and come out the other end as a better volleyball player but most importantly a better human being. I'm surrounded by people who refuse to give up on me and who continue to express their belief system in me and without that I don't know if I would be here today.&quot;She added:“With that being said and as this season comes to an end this week I want to remind fans and everyone out there that athletes are humans too. It's our first time living, just like you. This is my reminder to always be kind and remember that athletes have feelings and we are just kids trying to play the sport we love.”Harper Murray and her team, the Cornhuskers, will next be competing against Purdue on October 12 at the Holloway Gymnasium.