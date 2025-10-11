“For every version of me that kept fighting” - Harper Murray unveils emotional tattoo as she reflects on her mental health journey

Harper Murray has recently unveiled a new tattoo. As the Husker star gave fans a glimpse of the emotionally significant design, she penned a thoughtful message reflecting on her mental health journey.

Murray is one of the best known volleyball players of the nation. Her career as an outside hitter has in the NCAA has seen her deliever multiple impressive performances. In 2024, she was named to the AVCA All-America Second Team, AVCA All-Region Team, All-Big Ten First Team and the NCAA Championship All-Tournament Team.

Recently, Harper Murray shared a snap of a semicolon tattoo behind her ear on her Instagram story, and penned an important message about mental health, writing,

“#mentalhealthmatters. For the battles that no one sees and for every version of me that kept fighting, even when I almost didn't. Proud of how far i've come & grateful to keep growing.”

Via @harpermurray on Instagram

A semicolon tattoo is often used to signify resilience in the face off mental health struggles. Other than this tattoo, Murray also has the number 27 inked on her finger in honour of her father’s memory.

Harper Murray pens honest message about the importance of mental health

Murray at the 2024 Division I Regional Final - Wisconsin vs Nebraska (Image Source: Getty)

Over the course of her career, Harper Murray has often spoken out about the importance of mental health. The Nebraska Husker has been on the recieving end of more than her fair share of criticism form social media and has highlighted how that negatively affected her.

In 2024, Murray penned a honest message about her struggles over the course of the season, writing,

“My struggle with mental health has been nothing short of exhausting yet rewarding. I was able to persevere through my struggles and come out the other end as a better volleyball player but most importantly a better human being. I'm surrounded by people who refuse to give up on me and who continue to express their belief system in me and without that I don't know if I would be here today.”

She went on to encourage fans to be kinder to athletes, adding,

“With that being said and as this season comes to an end this week I want to remind fans and everyone out there that athletes are humans too. It's our first time living, just like you. This is my reminder to always be kind and remember that athletes have feelings and we are just kids trying to play the sport we love.”

On the volleyball end of things, Harper Murray and the Nebraska Huskers’ 2024 season saw them reach the NCAA semifinals before losing to eventual titleists Penn State. This time around, the team will be eager to lay claim to their first National Championship since 2017.

