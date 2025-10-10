Harper Murray’s boyfriend Heinrich Haarberg reacts as Nebraska volleyball player grooves to Tate McRae’s music

Nebraska volleyball's Harper Murray recently showed off her dance moves as she created a TikTok video on Tate McRae’s song, TIT FOR TAT. This video generated a reaction from her boyfriend and Nebraska football player, Heinrich Haarberg.While Murray is a junior on the Nebraska volleyball team, Haarberg is representing the Huskers football team and has featured in every game this season. Murray has also contributed significantly to the team’s winning streak, with their record at 14-0 in this year's regular season, since their loss to Penn State at the 2024 NCAA Championships semi-finals.In a recent Tiktok video, Harper Murray posted a video in which she can be seen dancing to Canadian singer and dancer’s music. She captioned the video:“See u soon tate 🔥”.View on TikTokHeinrich Haarberg reacted to this post, with a two-word response, commenting:“Business casual”Screenshot of Haarberg’s reaction on Murray’s comment. Credits - Tiktok/ harpermurrayyIn the video, she was seen in a grey matching top and mini skirt, sporting an open-hair look.Nebraska volleyball’s Harper Murray on how she deals with pressure and expectations when fans view not winning nationals as failureHarper Murray in 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: GettyNebraska volleyball star Harper Murray reflects on how she deals with pressure of high-level competition especially when fans see not winning a national championship as a failure. In an exclusive interview with Hail Varsity released in August, Murray spoke about how she mentally handled the feeling of letting fans down, adding (9:47 onwards):“I think when we don't win a game, if we don't beat Wisconsin, if we don't beat Penn State, if we don't make it to the national semi-final, it's a letdown to the fans. That's kind of a blessing in disguise because we want high expectations and we have that for ourselves, but when we don't achieve it, we know we're letting a lot of people down and ourselves too.”“So, I think it comes with a lot of pressure, but at the same time, we have to flip it and figure out a way to look at it in a good light and be grateful that we have so many people who want us to succeed and believe in us,” the Nebraska junior said.The Nebraska volleyball will play their next match against Washington on October 10, 2025. They dominated their last game against Rutgers by 3-0.