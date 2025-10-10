  • home icon
  Harper Murray's boyfriend Heinrich Haarberg reacts as Nebraska volleyball player grooves to Tate McRae's music

By Abhiruchi Rout
Modified Oct 10, 2025 18:48 GMT
Nebraska volleyball
Nebraska volleyball's Harper Murray with boyfriend. Photo: Getty (L), Instagram/ harpermurray (R)

Nebraska volleyball's Harper Murray recently showed off her dance moves as she created a TikTok video on Tate McRae’s song, TIT FOR TAT. This video generated a reaction from her boyfriend and Nebraska football player, Heinrich Haarberg.

While Murray is a junior on the Nebraska volleyball team, Haarberg is representing the Huskers football team and has featured in every game this season. Murray has also contributed significantly to the team’s winning streak, with their record at 14-0 in this year's regular season, since their loss to Penn State at the 2024 NCAA Championships semi-finals.

In a recent Tiktok video, Harper Murray posted a video in which she can be seen dancing to Canadian singer and dancer’s music. She captioned the video:

also-read-trending Trending
“See u soon tate 🔥”.
Heinrich Haarberg reacted to this post, with a two-word response, commenting:

“Business casual”
Screenshot of Haarberg&rsquo;s reaction on Murray&rsquo;s comment. Credits - Tiktok/ harpermurrayy
Screenshot of Haarberg's reaction on Murray's comment. Credits - Tiktok/ harpermurrayy

In the video, she was seen in a grey matching top and mini skirt, sporting an open-hair look.

Nebraska volleyball’s Harper Murray on how she deals with pressure and expectations when fans view not winning nationals as failure

Harper Murray in 2024 Division I Women&#039;s Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty
Harper Murray in 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

Nebraska volleyball star Harper Murray reflects on how she deals with pressure of high-level competition especially when fans see not winning a national championship as a failure. In an exclusive interview with Hail Varsity released in August, Murray spoke about how she mentally handled the feeling of letting fans down, adding (9:47 onwards):

“I think when we don't win a game, if we don't beat Wisconsin, if we don't beat Penn State, if we don't make it to the national semi-final, it's a letdown to the fans. That's kind of a blessing in disguise because we want high expectations and we have that for ourselves, but when we don't achieve it, we know we're letting a lot of people down and ourselves too.”
“So, I think it comes with a lot of pressure, but at the same time, we have to flip it and figure out a way to look at it in a good light and be grateful that we have so many people who want us to succeed and believe in us,” the Nebraska junior said.

The Nebraska volleyball will play their next match against Washington on October 10, 2025. They dominated their last game against Rutgers by 3-0.

Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.

Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.

Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.

When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends.

