Harper Murray, Maisie Boesiger and others react to Nebraska Volleyball junior Andi Jackson’s 'good company' highlights

Nebraska Volleyball's star middle blocker Andi Jackson shared the snippets from her summer break ahead of the 2025/26 season. Harper Murray and other Husker teammates posted their reactions to the photos in the comments section.

Jackson shared some of her summer break moments in an Instagram post on June 2. She captioned the post:

"In good company"

The Husker teammates of Jackson responded by commenting on her Instagram post. Fellow Huskers star Harper Murray left a heart emoji under the post.

"❤️"

Screenshot of Andi Jackson's Instagram post (@andijacksonn/ig)

Huskers outside hitter Taylor Landfair shared a two-word reaction to the post, she commented:

"My dreya ♥️♥️♥️"

Screenshot of Andi Jackson's Instagram post (@andijacksonn/ig)

Huskers libero Maisie Boesiger also left a comment, writing:

"Aweee this is so cute"

Andi Jackson is set to enter her junior year with Nebraska Volleyball. She played 114 sets in the 2024-25 season for the Huskers, registering 299 kills, 26 digs, and 122 block assists. Jackson is regarded as one of the most reliable players of the Huskers' defense. She was also part of the United States girls U19 gold medal-winning team at the 2022 Pan American Cup.

The Huskers, meanwhile, are enjoying a much-deserved summer break after dominating the spring scrimmage. Harper Murray was in fine form in the spring games, contributing 22 kills against Kansas State and South Dakota State.

Former Nebraska Volleyball coach John Cook praised Andi Jackson

The former head coach of Nebraska Volleyball, John Cook, has taken up a new seat at the commentary corner. Hanging up his coaching hat, Cook donned the microphone at the Huskers' opening game of their spring season vs Kansas State at the John Cook Arena in Bob Devaney Center.

Andi Jackson's back-row kill caught the attention of Cook, who was impressed by the brilliant play. Cook said on commentary:

"That's gonna make the top 10 highlights tonight. That was an impressive play."

Watch it here as @b1gvolleyball posted on its Instagram the brilliant move by Andi Jackson and the reaction of the former Nebraska Volleyball head coach, John Cook.

"@johncook_2’s reaction to @andijacksonn’s back-row kill from Saturday’s spring game is everything 🥹"

Andi Jackson posted 10 kills and two digs in 16 total attempts with one error, with the Huskers winning the game 25-20, 25-18, 25-21 over Kansas State.

Nebraska Volleyball also dominated the second game of the Spring season against the South Dakota State in Ord, Nebraska. The team will be back in action in August.

