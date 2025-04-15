Andi Jackson hypes up Harper Murray with 4-word message in playful nod to $1.3B-worth Tiger Woods

The Nebraska Cornhuskers star Harper Murray shared a glimpse of her golf outing with her friend Mia Conley in a recent Instagram update. In the post, Murray can be seen posing in a white dress and sitting in a golf cart. She dedicated the post to the famous and recently concluded golf event, the Masters.

Nebraska Volleyball is about to start the spring season, and fans are on the edge of their seats to see how they perform under the new mentorship of head coach Dani Busboom Kelly. Nebraska will be going up against South Dakota State on May 3 at Ord High School. The excitement is palpable as the tickets have already been sold out. The tickets sold out in under 30 minutes of going live.

Murray, the star outside hitter for Nebraska, was recently out at a golfing court with her friend Conley. Andi Jackson, a fellow Huskers teammate, gave a fun four-word reply to Murray’s post on Instagram, playfully comparing her to the legend Tiger Woods. Jacksin commented:

"The next Tiger woods"

Screenshot of Harper Murray's post | Source: (@harpermurrayy/IG)

Notably, Woods is one of the most prominent figures in the world of golf. According to Forbes, the net worth of Tiger Woods is estimated at $1.3 billion.

Coach John Cook on standing with Harper Murray

Harper Murray received a social media backlash for her comments in the Final Four last year. Then shortly, a DUI and shoplifting charge followed, making the backlash and criticism from the fans even more intense. Then head coach of Nebraska, John Cook, stood by Murray’s side. In an interview with Tom Shatel of Huskerextra, John Cook was asked why he stood by Murray’s side, to which Cook replied:

"When I recruited Harper, she lost her dad. Had a single mom. She’s coming all the way from Michigan. I made a commitment to her to be her father figure. That’s one of the reasons she came here. So you either make a commitment or you don’t. If it’s your daughter are you going to ban her? You’ve got to walk the talk. And she didn’t do all that on purpose. It was a build-up of things."

Murray recently dedicated an Instagram post to her father, whom she lost 14 years ago. She posted a picture of her father and wrote:

"14 years without you and not a day goes by where i don’t think about you. i love you"

The Husker will be kicking off the season against Kansas at the Bob Devaney Center on April 26. Harper Murray will be one of the key players to look out for.

