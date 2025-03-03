Harry Styles follows Olympic Champion Eliud Kipchoge's path as the singer is spotted wearing Nike Air Zoom Alphafly 3 shoes at the Tokyo Marathon

Harry Styles made a striking appearance at the 2025 Tokyo Marathon, wearing shoes famously associated with four-time Olympic medalist Eliud Kipchoge. The Tokyo Marathon is World Athletics Label Road's Platinum Race and was held on Sunday, March 2.

Grammy award-winning singer Harry Styles also took part in the marathon, sporting the Nike Air Zoom Alphafly 3, linked to Kipchoge. The two-time Olympic gold medalist is set to compete wearing the same shoes at the 2025 London Marathon, which will be held on April 27, 2025.

The Alphafly was designed to be the ultimate long-distance racing shoe.

Harry Styles finished the Tokyo Marathon with a time of 3:24:07, maintaining an average pace of 7:47 per mile. He enjoyed a strong finish after reaching the halfway point in 1:42:03 and finishing the second half in 1:42:04.

This particular shoe was also worn by Kelvin Kiptum when he shattered the world marathon record by posting 2:00:35 at the 2023 Chicago edition.

The 2025 Tokyo Marathon was dominated by two Ethiopian athletes, Tadese Takele and Sutume Asefa Kebede. Takele topped the men's category after registering a time of 2:03:23 to defeat fellow Ethiopian Deresa Geleta (2:03:51) and Kenya's Vincent Kipkemoi Ngetich (2:04:00). Kebede defended her title after listing a stunning time of 2:16:31 and surpassing Winfrida Moraa Moseti and Hawi Feysa, who posted 2:16:56 and 2:17:00, respectively.

"David Beckham was everybody's idol when I was growing up" - When Harry Styles praised former Manchester United midfielder

David Beckham and Harry Styles attend the World premiere of "The Class of 92" at Odeon West End in London, England. (Photo by Getty Images)

In 2024, Harry Styles was seen cheering his beloved Manchester United at the match at Luton Town. In an interview around his appearance, Styles, who was a part of a local soccer team, the Holmes Chapel Hurricanes, shared that Beckham was his idol growing up.

"I think he (Beckham) was everybody's idol when I was growing up. When people asked you that question you almost needed a back-up answer because everyone would say David Beckham. We actually met once when we were performing in LA. He brought his kids to our concert. He's a really nice guy." (the mirror.com)

Styles also highlighted "The Class of 92", a 2013 documentary, featuring Beckham.

"Absolutely David is inspiring. He's a legend. This film is amazing because it's the team I grew up watching."

The documentary highlights the rise in fame of young Manchester United footballers, including David Beckham, who represented the club from 1992-2003, after having joined the club's youth academy in 1991.

