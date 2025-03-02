Tokyo Marathon 2025 Final Results: Ethiopian duo Takele Tadese and Sutume Kebede clinch titles in the men's and women's category

The 2025 Tokyo Marathon was held on Sunday, March 2, and saw Ethiopian athletes dominate the men's and women's categories. The Tokyo Marathon serves as the World Athletics Label Road's Platinum Race.

Ad

The 2025 edition men's category was dominated by Ethiopia's Tadese Takele, who posted 2:03:23, topping this year’s first World Marathon Major. The Olympic steeplechaser-turned runner clinched the top place on the podium after surpassing his fellow teammate Deresa Geleta, who clocked 2:03:51. The Ethiopian one-two was followed by Kenya's Vincent Kipkemoi Ngetich, who registered 2:04:00.

Sutume Kebede defends her title in the women's category at the 2025 Tokyo Marathon

Sutume Kebede defended her title at the 2025 Tokyo Marathon after posting a time of 2:16:31. The Ethiopian clinched the same title last year after surpassing the likes of Sifan Hassan. She then listed a new course record after posting 2:15:55. The results for the 2025 Tokyo Marathon are given below:

Ad

Trending

Women's results:

Sutume Asefa Kebede (ETH) - 2:16:31 Winfrida Moraa Moseti(KEN) - 2:16:56 Hawi Feysa (ETH) - 2:17:00 Magdalyne Masai (KEN) - 2:19:28 Rosemary Wanjiru (KEN) - 2:19:57 Desi Jisa Mokonin (BRN) - 2:20:07 Gotytom Gebreslase (ETH) - 2:20:25 Degitu Azimeraw (ETH) - 2:20:26 Deshun Zhang (CHN) - 2:20:53 Jessica Stenson(AUS) - 2:22:56 Yuka Ando (JPN) - 2:23:37 Khishigsaikhan Galbadrakh (MGL) - 2:27:11 Ai Hosoda (JPN) - 2:27:43 Rie Kawauchi (JPN) - 2:29:28 Yukari Nagatomo (JPN) - 2:30:37

Men's results:

Tadese Takele (ETH) - 2:03:23 Deresa Geleta (EHT) - 2:03:51 Vincent Kipkemoi Ngetich (KEN) - 2:04:00 Titus Kipruto (KEN) - 2:05:34 Mulugeta Asefa Uma (ETH) - 2:05:46 Benson Kipruto (KEN) - 2:05:46 Geoffrey Toroitich (KEN) - 2:05:46 Suldan Hassan (SWE) - 2:05:57 Joshua Cheptegei (UGA) - 2:05:59 Ichiyama Tsubasa (JPN) - 2:06:00 Legese Birhanu (ETH) - 2:06:06 Inoue Hiroto (JPN) - 2:06:14 Urano Yuhei (JPN) - 2:06:23 Ikeda Yohei (JPN) - 2:06:48 Maruyama Tatsuya (JPN) - 2:07:06

Ad

Men's wheelchair results:

Suzuki Tomoki (JPN) - 1:19:14 Luo Xing (CHN) - 1:30:28 Zhang Ying (CHN) - 1:30:57 Watanabe Masaru (JPN) - 1:30:58 Nishida Muneshiro (JPN) - 1:31:03 Kishizawa Hiroki (JPN) - 1:31:20 Horonoue Kota (JPN) - 1:32:17 Kawamuro Ryuichi (JPN) - 1:32:19 Yoo Byunghoon (KOR) - 1:32:24 Yoshida Takashi (JPN) - 1:33:40

Women's wheelchair results:

Catherine Debrunner (SUI) - 1:35:56 Susannah Scaroni (USA) - 1:36:28 Zhou Zhaoqian (CHN) - 1:37:46 Manuela Schär (SUI) - 1:37:51 Madison de Rozario (AUS) - 1:40:32 Tsuchida Wakako (JPN) - 1:40:33 Kina Tsubasa (JPN) - 1:46:38 Yen Hoang (CHN) - 1:55:14 Takimura Kazumi (JPN) - 2:03:52

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback