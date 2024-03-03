Tokyo Marathon 2024 Results: Eluid Kipchoge crashes out of podium finish, Benson Kipruto and Sutume Asefa Kebede clinch titles

Benson Kipruto and Sutume Asefa Kebede clinched the Tokyo Marathon 2024 titles in the men’s and women’s race by setting a new course record timing on Sunday, March 3. The marathon in Tokyo was the first World Marathon Majors (WMM) race of the year and witnessed over 37,000 runners.

The 2021 Boston Marathon and 2022 Chicago Marathon winner Benson Kipruto won the men’s elite race with a timing of 2:02:16, bettering two-time Olympic gold medalist Eliud Kipchoge’s previous record of 2:02:40 set in 2022 by 24 seconds.

In the men’s event, the Kenyan runners dominated as Timothy Kiplagat and Vincent Kipkemoi Ngetich bagged the second and third positions, respectively. While Kiplagat registered a new personal best (PB) of 2:02:55, Ngetich ran a time of 2:04:18.

The pre-race favorite Kipchoge finished 10th with a time of 2:06:50 at the Tokyo Marathon 2024, recording his worst-ever finish in a marathon race.

In the women’s elite race, Ethiopia’s Sutume Asefa Kebede won the event, clocking a record-breaking time of 2:15:55. The 2022 Berlin Marathon runner-up and defending champion Rosemary Wanjiru of Kenya secured a second-place finish, running a personal best time of 2:16:14.

Reigning world champion Amane Beriso Shankule from Ethiopia had to settle for third place with a time of 2:16:58. Sifan Hassan, one of the world’s most successful middle and long-distance runners, finished fourth as she recorded a time of 2:18:05 in her third marathon race.

Betsy Saina, who had dropped out of the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials 2024 in Orlando post the 21-mile mark, finished fifth at the Tokyo Marathon with a time of 2:19:37, making her the third-fastest American woman of all time.

Results for the Tokyo Marathon 2024

Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands finished fourth with a time of 2:18:05 in the women's elite race at the Tokyo Marathon 2024. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Men’s Race

Benson Kipruto (KEN) - 2:02:16 Timothy Kiplagat (KEN) - 2:02:55 Vincent Kipkemoi Ngetich (KEN) - 2:04:18 Hailemaryam Kiros (ETH) - 2:05:43 Tsegaye Getachew (ETH) - 2:06:25 Bethwel Kibet (KEN) - 2:06:26 Haimro Alame (ISR) - 2:06:27 Simon Kariuki (KEN) - 2:06:29 Yusuke Nishiyama (JPN) - 2:06:31 Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) - 2:06:50

Women’s Race

Sutume Asefa Kebede (ETH) - 2:15:55 Rosemary Wanjiru (KEN) - 2:16:14 Amane Beriso Shankule (ETH) - 2:16:58 Sifan Hassan (NED) - 2:18:05 Betsy Saina (USA) - 2:19:37 Niiya Hitomi (JPN) - 2:21:50 Meseret Abebayahau (ETH) - 2:23:08 Khishigsakihan Galbadrakh (MGL) - 2:26:32 Tigist Abayechew (ETH) - 2:28:53 Ayumi Morita (JPN) - 2:31:38