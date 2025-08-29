Harsh truth emerges as Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone and other athletes struggle with unpaid dues from Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track

Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track is currently under fire as the league is yet to fulfill the unpaid dues it owes to the athletes who competed in the event. Amid this, a harsh truth revealing the reason behind athletes like Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and others struggling with unpaid dues from GST has come out.Johnson's GST made its debut this year in April and was scheduled to execute four events; however, due to financial adversities and the long-term sustainability of the league, the fourth and the final stop in Los Angeles was cancelled. Amid this, several athletes have also not received their payments, even for the inaugural stop of the league.While Johnson and his team have been vocal about the situation, and they recently revealed their plans of paying the inaugural prize money to the athletes by July and the rest of it by September, the harsh truth behind the league facing financial adversities has been revealed. One of the insiders shared a story by the NYTimes, revealing that GST never received the eight-figure investment from Todd Boehly's Eldridge.It revealed that the company did not pull out because of Donald Trump's tariff announcements, denying Johnson's claims, but they had their concerns about the league's dependency on event-day income. Here is the tweet shared by the insider:Michael Johnson opened up about the reports of missed payments by Grand Slam Track Michael Johnson recently sat for a conversation with Front Sports Office Today in July 2025, where he spoke about the tough financial situations that led to the unpaid dues of several athletes. He stated that the league was undergoing problems because one of the investors couldn't fulfill the commitment.&quot;I'll be clear, we've had a very difficult situation this year financially. We've had an investor that wasn't able to honor their complete commitment to the league. So, we started off with the capital that we needed to get through the season as we planned it to get through the four slams and make sure that we could take care of everyone,&quot; Michael Johnson said. Opening up about how he knew that the first season of GST would face some financial concerns, he added:&quot;We always knew again, you know, this first year, inaugural season, we're going to have some difficulties, but you know, that was a huge blow to us. It caused a major-major cash flow issue for us, put us in a difficult position, put our athletes in a difficult position. We're very confident that we'll pull ourselves out of it.&quot;Amid this ongoing situation for Michael Johnson's GST, World Athletics president Sebastian Coe, made his feelings known about the financial adversities that the league is going through.