"Has been difficult to swallow" - Yared Nuguse gets emotional as he shares heartbreaking update ahead of World Athletics Championships

Olympic medalist middle-distance runner Yared Nuguse recently shared a heartbreaking update ahead of the World Athletics Championships. Nuguse won't be able to make it to the upcoming edition of the Championships, which shall be held at Tokyo from September 13 onwards.Nuguse took to his Instagram profile to share the update, and how he felt about it. Nuguse also mentioned about his experience at the Diamond League finals in Zurich, as he congratulated the eventual winner, Niels Laros of Netherlands for winning the event.Nuguse wrote in a long, moving post on his Instagram profile,&quot;And that’s a wrap on the season (kinda). Without the win in Zurich I will unfortunately not be making it to the World Champs in Tokyo. But it’s been one hell of a ride.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe middle distance runner further added,&quot;Going from the high of a medal in Paris to not even making worlds has been difficult to swallow. But I won’t let what boils down to two off races determine how I view my 2025. I did a lot that I’m so proud of and that’s what matters. Victory and defeat are integral to this sport, but the best athletes know how to accept and learn from those failures.&quot;Yared Nuguse had won the bronze medal in the men's 1500m event at the Paris Olympics last year. He also won the silver medal at the World Indoor Championships held in Glasgow last year.All about Yared Nuguse's performance in the 2025 seasonYared Nuguse's performance throughout the 2025 season [Image Source : Getty]Having not made it to the World Championships 2025, the current season is more or less over for Yared Nuguse. He began the season on a decent note by winning the Mile short track event at the Millrose Games held in February 2025.The Olympic bronze medalist also made his debut at the Grand Slam Track League, where he performed well in the 1500m event at both the Kingston and the Miami meet. At the Philadelphia meet, he stood third in the 800m event, and sixth in the 1500m event.Nuguse finished second at the Eugene Prefontaine Classic, and stood first at the Silesia leg of the Wanda Diamond League 2025. However, he finished fifth overall at the USATF Nationals, which meant that he had to win the Diamond League trophy at all costs if he wanted to make it to the World Championships. Unfortunately, Nuguse finished seventh overall, missing out on the World Championships altogether.