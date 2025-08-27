  • home icon
  "I just love love"- Gay Olympic runner & Taylor Swift fan Yared Nuguse reacts to pop icon's engagement with Travis Kelce

By Abhiruchi Rout
Modified Aug 27, 2025 18:17 GMT
Yared Nuguse reacts to Taylor Swift
Yared Nuguse reacts to Taylor Swift's engagment with Travis Kelce. PHOTO: Getty Images

Olympic bronze medalist Yared Nuguse reacted to the American pop icon’s engagement to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Swift shared the news on Instagram with a series of pictures, including one flaunting the ring.

The two made their relationship public back in September 2023 when the singer attended a Chiefs game in September 2023 to cheer on the NFL star. Swift announced her engagement with Kelce through an Instagram post that lit up social media. She captioned it as:

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨”
Trending

Following this, Yared Nuguse, a huge Taylor Swift fan, was asked about his reaction to the news. The 26-year-old responded via Citius Mag, saying:

“Yeah, I know it was crazy. I was I mean, not that surprised. She seemed very happy with him. Very happy for her and Travis, obviously. I don't know, it's just always great. I just love love in general. It's good to see her find someone that person that she meshes with.”
After Nuguse’s bronze medal win at the Paris Olympics, he shared a post on Instagram, thanking Swift for being an inspiration. Earlier, on March 29, Nuguse came out as gay and introduced his boyfriend Julian to the world, sharing that they had just celebrated one year of togetherness.

Yared Nuguse reflects on after failing to secure World Championships spot at USATF Championships

Yared Nuguse at 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships. Source: Getty
Yared Nuguse opened up after failing to qualify for the World Athletics Championships 2025 through his performance at the USA Track and Field Championships. Nuguse finished fifth in the men’s 1500m with a time of 3:31.34, missing out on the top three spots, which would have secured him a place on Team USA for the global championships.

He reflected on the disappointment, calling it the lowest point of his pro career. Via an Instagram post, he wrote:

“Really gave it my all out there and ran the race I wanted but it wasn’t quite enough. This is probably the lowest moment of my pro career thus far, but I always get up and keep going, because that’s what it means to be a distance runner. Our sport continues to get better, especially in the USA, and I know that the team we’re sending is a great one. With some luck, I’ll join them 👀”
He shared that his plan is to make another push for the World Championships by targeting the 1500m title at the Zurich Diamond League Final, which offers the winner a wild card entry to the global championships.

Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.

Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.

Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.

When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends.

Edited by Abhiruchi Rout
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
