Olympic medalist Yared Nuguse comes out as queer and reveals his boyfriend Julian Falco with heartwarming pictures

Olympic medalist Yared Nuguse dropped the first pictures of his boyfriend, Julian Falco, as he came out as queer. He also shared that the couple has been together for a year now.

Yared Nuguse, the Paris Olympic bronze medalist in the 1500m, has kept his love life under wraps and away from the public eye. However, on March 29, 2025, he announced that he had been dating Julian Falco for a year and posted pictures of them on his Instagram handle.

The carousel of pictures featured the couple in different settings, enjoying each other's company at the gym, on a karaoke night, on a fun day out, on a dinner date, and others. Nuguse also posted a video of Falco engaging in VR Fighting and a photo of him in a vest.

"Introducing my boyfriend, Julian. Can’t believe we’re already one year in my love 💛(Don’t act so surprised)" Yared Nuguse captioned.

The American sprinter made waves at the Diamond League's Weltklasse Zürich meeting on September 5, 2024, facing his fiercest rivals, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Josh Kerr, and Olympic gold medalist Cole Hocker. In the 1500m event that was billed as an "Olympic rematch," Nuguse won the event with a time of 3:29.21, leaving all the heavy favorites behind.

The same year at the Paris Games, his and his fellow American Cole Hocker's podium finishes broke the 112-year-old drought of two US athletes medaling in the event in the same Games edition.

Yared Nuguse made his feelings known after breaking the indoor mile world record at the 2025 Millrose Games

Nuguse at the 117th Millrose Games - (Source: Getty)

Yared Nuguse has been a promising name on the track since his competition days at the University of Notre Dame. He racked up several wins and honors on the national and international stages. At the Millrose Games 2025, Nuguse made history by breaking the indoor mile record at the Millrose Games stop in New York.

He clocked 3 minutes, 46.63 seconds to win the title that day and later expressed that the feat was 'insane'. The 25-year-old said,

“It’s absolutely insane. I haven’t had a world record yet in my career, and I’ve always really wanted one just because I felt like, especially in the mile, I was good enough for it.” (via NBC Sports)

Despite the monumental victory, Nuguse enjoyed the taste of a world record for a brief period. Jakob Ingebrigtsen, the multiple record holder, broke Yared Nuguse's record a week later, clocking 3:45.14.

