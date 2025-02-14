Jakob Ingebrigtsen drops special message for Yared Nuguse after breaking the Indoor Mile World record as he gives himself a new name

On Thursday, February 13, Jakob Ingebrigtsen set a new world record in the indoor mile, breaking the record that Yared Nuguse had set only five days ago. After his race, the Norwegian dropped a special message for his American rival.

Earlier this month, Nuguse competed at the Millrose Games, where he clocked a time of 3:46.63 in the indoor mile to set a new world record. On Thursday, Ingebrigtsen made his 2025 season debut at the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais Trophée EDF, World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold event.

In Lieven, Ingebrigtsen ran the indoor mile, setting a new world record of 3:45.14 in the distance. En route to his mile world record, the Norwegian also set a new world record of 3:29.63 in the 1500m.

After the race, Jakob Ingebrigtsen took to Instagram to hilariously 'apologise' to Yared Nuguse while giving himself a new ‘name’, writing,

“Sorry @yaredthegoose. Look forward to racing you. Best, Jakgoat.”

For Ingebrigtsen this record comes after his heartbreak in the 1500m at the Paris Olympics, where Nuguse had denied him a spot on the podium.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen opens up about his world record race

Ingebrigtsen at the 30th SPAR European Cross Country Championships (Image Source: Getty)

Jakob Ingebrigtsen couldn't have hoped for a better start to his season. After the competition, the Norwegian opened up about his world record race.

Speaking to Sports Passion in a post-race interview, he highlighted that this race was about testing himself and his fitness.

“This race was, as I said yesterday, all about testing myself, and seeinh where I'm at and how my training's been going, and see my fitness. So of course, I'm very lucky to be in the position where we can put out a good plan, (and) that we're able to follow that plan exactly and do all the right things to to make it happen."

Ingebrigtsen went on to call the result of his race 'amazing' while emphasizing that he was 'very happy' with his time.

of course, getting these results is amazing. And luckily for me, running is very accurate, in a way that we time ourselves. So I'm very happy with improving my own times and seeing that I'm getting better. That's the best thing a runner can hope for.”

After his blockbuster outing in Lieven, Jakob Ingebrigtsen will now move on to European Athletics Indoor Championships, which take place between March 6 - 9 in Apeldoorn, Netherlands. The Norwegian will then shift his focus to the World Athletics Indoor Championships, which are scheduled to begin on March 21 in Nanjing.

