"He just believes he's better"- Noah Lyles claps back at Fred Kerley's bold 'not on my level' claim

Noah Lyles shared his viewpoints on the comments made by two-time Olympic medalist Fred Kerley. The latter had appeared on a podcast and disclosed his thoughts on the reigning 100m Olympic champion.

Lyles competes in the 60m, 100m and 200m events and is one of the most prominent track and field athletes hailing from the United States. He currently holds the top spot in the men's 100m world ranking.

On the latest episode of the Beyond The Records Podcast, Noah Lyles shared his thoughts on the remarks made by Kerley against him. He mentioned:

“I don't even need to say anything because I already know that people are going to go online and they're going to look it up. They're going to see he didn't make the semifinals,” he shared [45:27 onwards]

He continued:

“He's going to hold on to his world championships from 2022 and his PR, and those are very impressive things. Not easy to get... He just believes that he's better, and to be honest, that's good for him. If he didn't believe that, he'd be pretty boring to compete against.”

The five-time World Championship medalist, Fred Kerley, had shared his views on Noah Lyles in an episode of The Pivot Podcast, which is hosted by former NFL stars Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder, and Fred Taylor. He had mentioned:

“Noah [Lyles] really not on my level. Go look at the record books and who got more wins, I’ll leave it like that.”

Kerley occupies the third position in the world rankings in the 100m race event and is a notable icon in the rising world of track and field. He has a silver medal from the World Indoor Championships and two Diamond League gold medals.

Noah Lyles reflected on his mindset of running while battling Covid at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Noah Lyles at the 2024 Summer Olympics - Day 13 - Source: Getty

The track and field icon suffered from Covid-19 during the 2024 Paris Olympics. He was diagnosed with it two days before his 200m race event and still managed to clinch a bronze medal.

The Gainesville, Florida, native suffered from multiple illnesses. However, the athlete did not let his health issues derail his notable track journey. During his interview with BuzzFeed in August 2024, Lyles shared his mindset while competing with Covid, mentioning:

“I mean, being sick has kind of been normal for me. Fighting through it again! But it was a team effort, for sure.”

Lyles is also a two-time World Indoor Championship medalist and, three-time World Relays medalist.

