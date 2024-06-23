"He reminds me of Drake in some ways"; "He's cool and he knows it" - Fans react as Noah Lyles pulls up in style for U.S. Olympic Trials 2024

Six-time world championship-winning American sprinter Noah Lyles garnered fans' attention as he appeared at the 2024 US Olympic track and field trials, flaunting his distinctively stylish persona.

Lyles, a Gainesville, Florida, native, is celebrated as one of the most decorated track athletes, and it's his seven world championship medals, an Olympic bronze, and four Diamond League trophies that make him one of the most successful athletes in the world.

Additionally, Lyles is among the select few runners who have won three world titles at a single event, a feat he achieved at the 2023 World Championship in Budapest after winning the 100m, 200m, and 4x100 relay events.

To secure his spot in his second Olympic event, Noah Lyles is currently locking horns with his compatriots at the Olympic trials taking place in Hayward Field Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. He had already made it to the semifinals after winning the preliminary rounds.

Amid all these updates, it was his arrival at the Olympic trials that made headlines, as he reached the event donning a stylish jacket and cool denim pants paired with white sneakers and white shades. He was also holding a briefcase, but it remains a mystery what was in it.

Travis Miller shared a video of Lyles' look on his Twitter handle, and fans have shared their responses to the sprinter's stylish avatar.

A fan drew comparison between Lyles famous Canadian rapper Drake, writing:

"He reminds me of Drake in some ways"

One other fan acknowledged the sprinter's confident and stylish demeanor and tweeted:

"He’s cool and he knows it."

Another fan humorously referenced Noah Lyles carrying the briefcase with the popular game show "Deal or No Deal" and wrote:

"lol 'Deal or no deal"

There were plenty of other comments that represented fans' sentiments for the runner.

"One of the only guys with a real personality when it comes to Track and field." Tweeted a fan

Noah Lyles wins the preliminary race with a sub-10 finish at the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials 2024

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 2

Noah Lyles is regarded as a potential gold medalist for the United States not in one or two but possibly three or more events. He has admitted that he wants to win four golds (in 100m, 200m, 4x100 relay, and 4x400 relay) at the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.

The reigning world champion has kicked off the trials in style after winning the 100m event after crossing the finish line in 9.92 seconds and has made it to the semifinals already.

Talking about the race, Lyles told the media:

"I knew I had the race in me, I knew I had it cleared by 60m, which is why I ran more 60s this indoor season."

Noah Lyles' victory at the trials was so pronounced that he was the runner among all the participants to win the race in sub-10, as Kenny Bednarek came in second with a time of 10.00 seconds.