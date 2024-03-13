"He's definitely Simone Biles' husband" ; "Can't help giggling" - Fans react to gymnast trending after Jonathan Owens signs for Chicago Bears

Legendary Olympian Simone Biles' fans recently reacted after the gymnast was trending following her husband Jonathan Owens' new deal with the Chicago Bears.

Owens signed a new NFL deal with the Chicago Bears after serving as a strong safety for the Green Bay Packers for 10 months. After ending the 2023 season with 84 tackles, and appearing in 17 games for Wisconsin's team, the NFL safety will now move to Chicago for two years.

Although it was Owens who secured a breakthrough deal, his wife and America's beloved gymnast stole the spotlight on social media. He was overshadowed as fans referred to him as "Biles' husband" rather than "Owens."

"He's definitely Simone Biles' husband," wrote a fan.

"I can't help giggling that a pro football player switches teams and the only reason it's trending is because he's married to Simone Biles."

One of the fans reflected on Owens' statement where he stated his unawareness about the gymnast and her accomplishments before they met, and wrote:

"And that dude did SO MUCH trying to pretend he had no idea who she was."

"He still pretending he had no idea who she was? Her mastering and performing the Yurchenko double pike made her the only woman in history to do so."

"Exactly…and I need him to never ever forget it," wrote one of the fans.

A fan shared a screenshot of Owens' profile on ESPN's website mentioning him as the gymnast's husband and wrote:

"Forever in our hearts. Gonna miss Simone Biles."

"She never bragged about the magnitude of her success," Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens on his unawareness about the gymnast

Jonathan Owens speaks on the criticism he faced on his statements regarding his unfamiliarity with Simone Biles.

Simone Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens, faced an enormous backlash after he admitted his lack of knowledge about the American gymnast before the couple started dating.

He stated his unawareness during The Pivot Podcast in December 2023 which did not please the fans. Recently, during an interaction with The Corner Suite, he confessed that although the fans took the statement seriously, he meant it light-heartedly.

"The comment that I made was just like jokingly like but people took it so serious," Owens admitted. "We met like...it was Covid was going on so we weren't going anywhere, we weren't going out, we were just going to each other's houses and she never bragged about the magnitude of her success which was just like kudos to my wife."

"They tried to bring up like oh the Olympics 2016 you didn't know what was going on like...I didn't have time. I wish people would see the schedule that came up from 6 am to 11 pm."