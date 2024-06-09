"He's hurt again?!"; "Lamont ran a brilliant ran" - Fans divided as Marcell Jacobs wins the 100m at the 2024 European Athletics Championship

Marcell Jacobs won the 100m at the 2024 European Athletics Championships. Running in a time of 10.02s, the reigning Olympic champion defended the European title he first earned in 2022. However, fans had mixed reactions to his victory.

Marcell Jacobs won the 100m at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, an accomplishment that cemented his name in history as the first Italian with the Olympic 100m gold. His effort also broke the European record and locked his name as the 10th fastest man, tying with Steve Mulings.

At the 2022 European Championships, Jacobs won the 100m gold and anchored the 4x100m Italian relay team to silver at the 2023 World Championships. But he missed the 2022 Worlds due to a thigh muscle injury and withdrew from several other races in 2023.

Trending

At the recent European Championships, despite starting wobbly, the 29-year-old picked up pace to touch the finish line in 10.02s, his season-best time.

"Watch Lamont Marcell Jacobs in the men's 100m title at the European Championships in a Season's Best (SB) of 10.02s (+0.7)!" (via Track and Field Gazette X post)

On this victory, some fans couldn't contain their excitement while others showed concern for his health, thinking he was hurt.

One fan noticed him limping after crossing the finish line and commented:

"He’s hurt again?! Lawd"

Expand Tweet

Another fan lauded his effort and wished to see him in better form at the Paris Olympics, running sub10.

"Gosh this sub 10 Barrier just isn’t kind to him at all …Happy he won though hoping he can get it together for Paris and give the men some competition!"

Expand Tweet

Another fan also noticed him walk as if he was hurt during the race but lauded him for his run.

"I pray he is okay but Lamont ran a brilliant ran"

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions from fans:

"An Olympic year and man ain't see 9 seconds yet?? Look don't get me vex," a man tweeted.

"Washed... Only Lyles & Seville can give us 9.7s or 9.8s," a fan commented.

"He ain’t getting outta the prelims at the Olympics," another comment read.

"In the final I felt a cramp" - Marcell Jacobs after his 100m race at the European Championships

In the wake of injuries, Jacobs missed a couple of races in the past two years. He was also hospitalized because of a stomach virus. Coming into the European Championships, he aimed for the gold, but he felt a cramp in the final lap. Despite the difficulty, he won the race and now hopes to compete at the Paris Olympics.

"In the final I felt a cramp on the right calf but I went on I gritted my teeth because I wanted to win [in front] of this amazing audience. I thought I could run 9.95. I didn't manage it but the important thing was to win. I am very happy because everything is getting better race after race," he said to Olympics.com.

Marcell Jacobs will be in contention with the likes of Noah Lyles and Zharnel Hughes at the 2024 Paris Olympics.