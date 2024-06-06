"It’s because they haven’t done much in themselves’- Regining 100m Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs opens up on the people who doubted him before glory

Reigning 100m Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs opened up about the criticism he received before he earned the gold for Italy at the Tokyo Olympics. He felt that the people who doubted his prowess didn't have much to do in themselves.

Marcell Jacobs, 29, became the first Italian athlete to qualify and win the 100m dash at the Olympics. In the Olympic year 2021, Jacobs was an indomitable force, sweeping titles one after the other on the track. He clinched the 60m European title, running in 6.47s and setting a new national record at the European Indoor Championships.

Soon after, he ran the 100m in 9.95s to set the Italian record, the second person from Italy to go sub10. He further broke the Italian Championship record in 10.01s, earning his fourth consecutive national title. These springboard events for the Tokyo Olympics hailed him as an Olympic top seed.

However, people doubted his abilities ahead of the Olympic stint. Initially, he let the comments affect him but later proved to be a formidable athlete. When Athletics Weekly wished to know how he went about with backlashes and pressure weighing on him, Jacobs exuded confidence and said that people judged and talked since they couldn't relate to his reigning position.

"In life, when you do something important, there will always be people who judge you, have something to say and criticise you. Maybe, it’s because they haven’t done much in themselves or they don’t know what it’s like to be in that position," he told Athletics Weekly.

He further said:

"In the beginning, it did bother me and I let it bother me. But now I know what I’ve done to get to where I am."

Marcell Jacobs' following statement hinted at his return on the tracks at the 2024 Paris Olympics, set to be in contention with the top seed Noah Lyles.

"What counts is the medal" - Marcell Jacobs on his Olympic plan

Having waved the Italian flag at the Tokyo Olympics was a moment of pride for Marcell Jacobs. His 100m and 4x100m relay Olympic gold medals will never leave his side no matter how many times he competes in the Olympics and whoever runs faster in the forthcoming Olympiad, as told to Athletics Weekly.

"Times don’t matter. What counts is the medal. There’s always going to be someone who runs faster than you do but no one can take away your medal. Sure, you are concentrating on running the best race possible but what stays with you is the medal around your neck."

In no time, Marcell Jacobs will be seen competing at the European Athletics Championships at Stadio Olimpico. He will look to defend his European sprints title.