East Coast Relays 2024: Top entries ft. Andre de Grasse, Marcel Jacobs

East Coast Relays 2024 are all set to commence on 26th April in Florida. The highly anticipated event will be hosted by the University of Florida this year as scores of college and elite athletes look for glory ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024.

The event will run from April 26 to 27 and will feature the majority of the track and field events including Shot Put, Javelin, and Hammer Throw. However, fans will be eagerly waiting for the men's 100m dash which features some of the world’s biggest track and field stars.

Olympic Champions Andre de Grasse and Marcel Jacobs will be seen in action in the 100m sprint at East Coast Relays 2024. Both sprinters are featuring for the first time in the 2024 outdoor season. With America’s Trayvon Bromell also in contention, the event should be a cracker, to say the least.

East Coast Relays 2024: Top sprinters to watch out for

Marcel Jacobs

World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 2022 - Day Two

Marcel Jacobs, a former Italian long jumper, shocked the world in 2021 after he clinched the 100m gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. It had been only three months since he had broken the 10s barrier, and there he was beating the absolute favorites on the sport's biggest stage.

But the past couple of years haven't been the best for Jacob, who has struggled to make it 100m finals at consecutive World Championships. However, the 29-year-old will be vying to regain the lost glory, and as his sights remain set on a spot at the Paris Olympics 2024, Jacobs will be a force to reckon at East Coast Relays 2024.

Andre de Grasse

Prefontaine Classic: Day 2 - Diamond League 2023

Andre de Grasse is regarded as one of the best Canadian sprinters. The 29-year-old boasts an incredible 6 Olympic medals including a 200m gold he secured at Tokyo Olympics 2020. Last year, de Grasse became the first Canadian sprinter to win a Diamond League title after he clocked 19.76s in the 200m finals.

However, the World medalist hasn't raced competitively yet in the 2024 outdoor season. But just like Jacobs, Andre de Grasse will have the same fire of booking a spot at the Paris Olympics in his eyes as he sets off in the 200m and 100m sprints on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Trayvon Bromell

Weltklasse Zurich 2022 - Diamond League

Trayvon Bromell is a well-known American sprinter who has clocked faster times than sprinting sensation Noah Lyles in the 60m and 100m sprints. Bromell has a PR of 6.42s in the 60m dash compared to Lyles’ 6.43s while he edges the reigning 100m world champion by 0.07 seconds on the 100m distance.

The 28-year-old had to undergo ankle surgery last year and will be making his first appearance in the 2024 outdoor season at the East Coast Relays 2024.

Hakim Sani Brown

World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Two

Hakim Sani Brown is one of the most exciting Japanese sprinters, and the 25-year-old will race against Bromell, Jacobs, and de Grasse in the 100m sprint at East Coast Relays. The 2019 World bronze medalist has clocked impressive times over the years, the best being 9.97s in the 100m sprints.

Brown became the first Japanese to qualify for finals at the 2022 World Championships, and after missing the Tokyo Olympics, he will be itching to start the season on a high note in Florida ahead of the Paris Games 2024.