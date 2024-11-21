"He's imposing himself on ALL women" - Riley Gaines reacts to 'The View' on transgender bathroom row

Riley Gaines recently reacted to the opinions of the panelists on the ABC channel's talk show, 'The View,' over the Capitol Hill controversy. 'The View' had reacted strongly to the 'discrimination' against transwoman senator Sarah McBride.

The panelists on 'The View,' led by former comedienne Whoopi Goldberg, backed McBride over her recent statements. They also criticized Nancy Mace and her Republican colleagues over the proposal to ban transgender individuals at Capitol Hill from using the ladies' restrooms.

A video of their discussion was uploaded on X [formerly Twitter] by a user handle named @libsoftiktok, which criticized them for trivializing an important issue at hand. Gaines responded to the issue by commenting on her X handle,

"I'm so tired of the "it's just one person!" argument. Yes, it's ONE narcissistic man but he's imposing himself on ALL women."

Gaines also called out Goldberg for dismissing the concerns against trans athletes, as she commented that there are very few of them taking part in women's sports. Gaines posted on her X handle,

"Whoopi Goldberg says there are only ~100 people who identify as trans competing in public school sports. This is, of course, verifiably false. I'd be happy to join @TheView and discuss."

Riley Gaines has been persistently campaigning against the inclusion of trans athletes in women's sports. She also protested against the Title IX changes imposed by the outgoing US administration. In her opinion, the proposed changes threatened to suppress any criticism against the participation of trans athletes in women's sports.

Riley Gaines' take on Sarah McBride's comments

Riley Gaines also reacted to the tirade launched by Democrat senator Sarah McBride over the proposal by Republican senator Nancy Mace, who represents the South Carolina District 1 as a senator. She had proposed for transgender people to be forbidden from using the ladies' restroom at Capitol Hill.

McBride criticized the proposal and accused Mace of transphobia. The 34-year-old trans congresswoman also mentioned that this proposal is only a tool for the far-right extremists to divert attention from the real issues.

However, her rants did not go down well with many people, and she was criticized for her statement. Gaines took a dig at McBride as she posted on her X handle,

"And even after his temper tantrum, he's still a man."

Gaines also called out McBride for taking a selfie alongside a ladies' restroom. She commented on her X handle,

"You know who doesn't have to take a selfie in the women's restroom to prove that they're a woman? Women."

Riley Gaines has been campaigning to keep transgender athletes out of women's sports since 2022. She first came into the spotlight for her protests against the transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, who was prioritized over the former at the NCAA Swimming Championships in 2022.

Gaines also criticized the IOC for allowing Algerian boxer Imane Khelif to participate in the Paris Olympics, despite the controversy around her gender identity.

