"He's kind of a nerd in that aspect" - Simone Biles reacts to Jonathan Owens taking down notes during the US Gymnastics Championships

Simone Biles, the reigning champion with the all-around title at the 2024 US Gymnastics Championships, boasted her husband's efforts to learn about her sport. Jonathan Owens, the Chicago Bears' safety was taking down notes of the scores, a practice he adopted from his in-laws.

Simone Biles made her 2024 Olympic season entry at the Hydration Core Classic. Scoring 59.500 all-around, the seven-time Olympic medalist stood atop the podium, leaving Shilese Jones in second and Jordan Chiles in third.

Shifting attention to the audience box, Simone Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens, was spotted gracing the seat beside mother-in-law Nellie Biles and former gymnastic coach of WCC, Cecile Landi. On the Olympian's flawless Yurchenko double-pike vault landing, Owens erupted in applause.

Trending

Moreover, he also learned about his mother-in-law's nature of taking down notes since all the scores are not displayed on the scoreboards. Throughout the years that Simone Biles has performed, Nellie Biles kept the tradition alive, which transferred to Owens now.

At the 2024 Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships, Simone Biles scored an all-around score of 119.750 to clinch her ninth national title. She also scored top scores in all four events (vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor), the first achievement since 2018.

Her husband Owens took down notes of his wife's scores, following in the footsteps of Nellie Biles.

Gymnastics Now posted the update on the X handle stating the same.

"Simone’s husband, Jonathan, was taking notes during the meet. It’s something he picked up last meet from her parents, who have jotted down all the scores for years, since they‘re not always displayed in the arenas," the caption read.

Speaking of that, Biles unveiled the nerdy nature of her husband and his dedication to learning about a new sport.

"Whenever he learns about something, he wants to really dive in. He’s kind of a nerd in that aspect, in the best way, so if he's going to learn about gymnastics, he's going to learn about it. So that's what he was doing — keeping score of everybody and adding it up and stuff like that, said Biles (via Gymnastics Now).

"My wife is the SHIT" - Jonathan Owens reacting to Simone Biles' performance

At the 2024 Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships, Owens was further spotted cheering on his wife sitting beside sister-in-law Adria Biles. While watching her perform, he couldn't contain his excitement, thus extending appreciative notes through his X handle.

"My wife is the SHIT," read Owens' tweet.

Expand Tweet

He issued the one-liner to show the world where his wife stands as a gymnast, widely considered the most decorated in history. Simone Biles will look to secure the coveted spot on the Paris Olympic roster with her Olympic Trials performance in June.