"He sells events good more than I do"- Letsile Tebogo enlists Noah Lyles distinguishing quality that makes events successful

Noah Lyles is all set to make a comeback after his injury, as he will be making his 200m debut at the Monaco Diamond League. Ahead of the meet, Letsile Tebogo opened up about the American's traits that play a significant role in making events successful.

Lyles opened his 2025 season by competing at the Tom Jones Memorial, where he ran in the 400m dash. He clocked a personal best time of 45.87s; however, he fell short of earning a podium finish after ending up in the fifth position. Following this, his next stop was the Atlanta City Games, but he had to pull out from the event, citing an ankle injury.

Weeks after this withdrawal, Lyles recently announced his comeback, stating that he will be opening his 200m season at the Monaco Diamond League. Shortly after this announcement, one of his on-field rivals, Letsile Tebogo, sat for a pre-race interview, where he opened up about the reigning 100m Olympic champion's personality traits that help in making events successful.

"It depends, we are people with different characteristics. He has his own characteristics, so, for me, with Noah, he is a really really good storyteller, he sells events good more than I do. Once he is there, once they lineup, the people want to come see him. So, with me, its a bit different, because, me, I am not out like that, so it hinders people to really know what's going on with me," said Letsile Tebogo.

The Botswanian athlete bested Lyles in the 200m at the Paris Olympics.

Noah Lyles garnered praise on Letsile Tebogo after his performance at the Paris Olympics

The 200m dash at the 2024 Paris Olympics saw a star-studded lineup with Noah Lyles, Letsile Tebogo, and Kenny Bednarek on the list. The athletes did not fall short in justifying the anticipation of the event, as Lyles, being the favorite, clinched the third spot behind Tebogo and Bednarek, who claimed the top two positions.

This was a personal win for Tebogo since he was undergoing a hard time outside the track after he lost his mother, Seratiwa Tebogo, and this win was an honor to her. Acknowledging the hard work and determination, Noah Lyles heaped praise on the Botswanian athlete, appreciating him for defying all the odds and clinching the gold medal.

The 100m Olympic champion took to his X handle and wrote:

"LETSILE TEBOGO congratulations🍾. Ik you have had a very rough year off the track and despite that you overcame it all!"

Noah Lyles and Tebogo will once again be seen locking horns with each other in the 200m dash at the Monaco Diamond League. Along with them, athletes such as Jereem Tochards, Alexander Ogando, and Teo Andant will be competing against the likes of each other in the race.

