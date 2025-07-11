Noah Lyles gears up in strong fashion for season opener at Monaco Diamond League after recovering from injury

Noah Lyles arrived in Monaco, gearing up for his 200m season opener at the Diamond League event that kicks off on July 11, 2025. Lyles will share the line-up with the 200m Olympic champion, Letsile Tebogo.

Ad

Noah Lyles opened his 2025 season with the 400m at the Tom Jones Memorial, clocking 45.87s to record a personal best but finish fifth behind pole finisher Jacory Patterson. He was also scheduled to race at the Atlanta City Games, but withdrew due to ankle issues. The reigning 100m Olympic champion recently announced on his social media that he would open his 200m season at the Monaco Diamond League.

In a recent Instagram post by World Athletics, Noah Lyles was seen warming up for his first Diamond League event of the year. In a carousel of pictures and videos, he combined exercises and even practised his race on the red track.

Ad

Trending

Ad

In a previous post, the 27-year-old was spotted putting in the work for a promising performance at the Herculis Meeting. He shared a video montage of gym workouts, and captioned:

"It is better to take refuge in the Lord than to trust in man. – Psalm 118:8"

Ad

Lyles was the 100m champion at the Paris Olympics, but his 200m feat ended in bronze, as he ran with a COVID-19-related health issue. He even sat out of the 4x100m relay event, which faced an early disqualification in the finals because of a baton botch.

Noah Lyles once addressed the issue of track and field lacking visibility

Lyles at the Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - (Source: Getty)

Lyles, the three-time gold medalist at the 2023 World Championships, has been vocal about taking track and field to great heights. Since the sport only garners attention in the Olympic years, Lyes felt that pre-race walk-ins like the NFL can help athletes become more marketable off the track.

Ad

"We just got to do a better job of showing that this important, I mean, how are we going to, we could compete with them, we just have to do what some of the things that they're doing, we talk about the walk-in. The walk-ins lead to articles with athletes in GQ; now we're talking about marketing them outside of track."

Ad

Lyles also discussed the limitation of most streaming platforms that only allow viewers with subscriptions. The practice obstructs casual viewers from enjoying the sport.

Noah Lyles won his first World title in the 200m at the 2019 Doha World Championships. He was also in contention at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, finishing third in the 200m at his debut Games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More