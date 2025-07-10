Monaco Diamond League 2025: Top Athletes to watch out for ft Noah Lyles, Femke Bol

The 2025 Monaco Diamond League will witness reigning 100m Olympic champion Noah Lyles running his first 200m of the 2025 season. He will grace the line-up against reigning 200m Olympic champion, Letsile Tebogo. Olympic silver medalist Femke Bol is slated to headline the 400m hurdles, and Mondo Duplantis will vie for his 13th world record break in pole vault.

Ad

The Monaco Diamond League, also known as the Meeting Herculis, will run on July 11-12, 2025.

Below is the list of some top athletes at the Monaco Diamond League:

Noah Lyles in the men's 200m

Noah Lyles at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 10 - (Source: Getty)

Noah Lyles has been basking in the glory of his Olympic success and hasn't run an individual 100m or 200m race this year. He was scheduled to compete in the 400m and 4x400m relay events at the Tom Jones Memorial in April, but later called the races off, citing an ankle twist.

Ad

Trending

He will now go head-to-head with 200m specialist and Botswana's first Olympic gold medalist, Letsile Tebogo, in the 200m at the Monaco Diamond League before opening his 100m season at the London Diamond League on July 19.

Letsile Tebogo in the men's 200m

Letsile Tebogo at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 - Athletics - (Source: Getty)

Letsile Tebogo, who finished behind Noah Lyles in the 100m at the 2023 World Championships, is ready to add another Diamond League win to his repertoire after Eugene heroics. On July 5, 2025, the Botswana sprinter clocked a world-leading time of 19.76s in his signature event.

Ad

His first DL win of this season came at the Doha stop, where he almost gave up the win to Courtney Lindsey when attempting to take a glance at the latter in the last seconds. Tebogo clocked 20.10s to narrowly win the feat.

Femke Bol in the 400m hurdles

Femke Bol at the European Athletics Indoor Championships - Day Four - (Source: Getty)

Femke Bol, the toe-to-toe rival of the world record holder, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, started her outdoor season at the Rabat Diamond League, winning the 400m hurdles in a new meeting record. She also eclipsed the meeting record at the FBK Games and continued her momentum at the DL edition in Stockholm.

Ad

Bol also clocked the fastest times in a couple of 400m flat races and is the favorite to win the hurdles event at the Monaco Diamond League, as Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone stays absent from the line-up.

Mondo Duplantis in the men's pole vault

Mondo Duplantis at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 2025 - Day 2 - Source: Getty

The world record holder in the pole vault, Mondo Duplantis, is geared up for another dominating victory in Monaco. He kicked off his season by lowering the world record for the 11th time at the All-Star Perche in Clermont-Ferrand and repeated his feat at the Stockholm stop in June. Duplantis clinched his third indoor title and went on to win the 2025 Laureus World Sportsman of the Year honor.

Ad

In the DL stops since 2020, the Swedish athlete has won 37 out of 41 events. Mondo Duplantis is also the reigning European champion.

Julien Alfred in the women's 100m

Julien Alfred at the Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - (Source: Getty)

Julien Alfred, who became the first-ever Saint Lucian to win an Olympic gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, will return to the Monaco Diamond League for another win. She will headline the 100m event, clashing against Jamaican sisters, Tia and Tina Clayton.

Alfred won the 100m race at the Stockholm Diamond League in a meeting record of 10.75s and finished second behind Melissa Jefferson-Wooden at the recently concluded Prefontaine Classic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More