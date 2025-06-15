Mondo Duplantis reveals his ‘lucky charm’ after historic feat at Stockholm Diamond League

Swedish Pole vaulting sensation Mondo Duplantis has done it again at the 2025 Stockholm Diamond League. The international pole vaulting star broke another world record. Amid this achievement, the Olympic medalist has called his mother Helena his 'lucky charm'.

Duplantis was the highlight of the event at the 2025 Stockholm Diamond League. The athlete was competing against pole vaulters Emmanouil Karalis, Sam Kendricks, Kurtis Marschall, Ernest John Obiena and Menno Vloon. Duplantis went on to clear 6.28 meters, breaking his pole vault world record. It is not the first time for the athlete; the 25-year-old pole vaulting legend has broken the world record on 11 occasions. Earlier at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Duplantis jumped 6.25m in the third attempt, making a new world record.

Trending

The Olympic gold medalist reflected on the time when his mother was in the stands when Patrik Sjöberg (former Swedish high jumper) broke the world record. She was also there when Duplantis broke it on June 15, emerging as the common denominator. The athlete said (via the Wanda Diamond League):

"My mom was in the stands when Patrik Sjöberg broke the World Record in 1986. I think there's a common denominator here, she's a lucky charm."

Mondo Duplantis further reflected on his name being etched in the most beautiful stadium and pushing to be even better and jump even higher.

"It's going to be really special to have my name etched in the stadium. It's the most beautiful stadium in my biased opinion. It'll be one of the greatest memoreis for me, I think, in my career. I'm going to keep pushing forward like always. I'm going to jump higher. I'm just going to enjoy this, enjoy the moment right now. There's not much between me and 6.30, technically. It's just a few centimeters."

The first time the pole-vaulting sensation jumped in this stadium, he was eleven years old and jumped under 4 meters. The 25-year-old world record holder has come a long way since then.

Mondo Duplantis was crowned the Laureus Sportsman of the Year

Mondo Duplantis won the Laureus Sportsman of the Year award in 2025. His blazing 2024 Paris Olympic campaign and breaking multiple world records have made Duplantis one of the most sensational athletes of the century. In an Instagram post, the athlete shared:

@laureussport Sportsman of the Year

After several decades, Mondo Duplantis was the first pole vaulter to win back-to-back gold medals in two Olympics. He is one of the greatest pole-vaulters of all time and has raised the bar higher and higher multiple times.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More