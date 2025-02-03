"We just got to do a better job of showing" - Noah Lyles makes stance clear on need to popularize track and field

Noah Lyles recently spoke about the need for greater visibility and promotion of track and field events. He also addressed the challenges the sport faces in attracting a larger audience.

In an interview with Citius MAG, the 27-year-old shared that athletics capture immense attention during the Olympics but struggles to maintain interest in the years between the Games. Many events are placed behind paywalls, limiting accessibility for potential new fans. The structure of competitions, media coverage, and marketing strategies often fail to create the kind of ongoing narratives that keep audiences engaged, unlike major team sports that dominate headlines all year.

Lyles pointed out that track and field needs to take cues from other sports that successfully market their athletes. He shared the idea of pre-race walk-ins, similar to what is seen in the NFL, where athletes arrive in stylish outfits that generate buzz on social media and in lifestyle publications. Lyles feels such branding helps to build personalities beyond the track, making athletes more relatable and marketable.

"We just got to do a better job of showing that this important, I mean, how are we going to, we could compete with them, we just have to do what some of the things that they're doing, we talk about the walk-in. The walk-ins lead to articles with athletes in GQ; now we're talking about marketing them outside of track," he explained (4:28).

Further in the interview, the sprinter identified another challenge - the lack of a clear and simple way for fans to follow the sport consistently. Many major track events require subscriptions or access to niche platforms, making it difficult for casual viewers to stay engaged. Without easy access, track and field risks losing the momentum it gains from events like the Olympics.

On Sunday, February 2, Noah Lyles dominated the 60m at the Boston Indoor Grand Prix, clocking a season-best 6.52 seconds to beat Terrence Jones and PJ Austin.

Noah Lyles poked NFL star Tyreek Hill following the win at New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

Noah Lyles teased Tyreek Hill after his 60m final win at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in February 2025. Following the game event, Lyles held up a note that read 'Tyreek could never' reigniting their ongoing challenge for a head-to-head race.

The American track and field athlete was eager to face Hill on the track since his success at the 2024 Paris Olympics and urged the Miami Dolphins receiver to finally set a date now that the football season is over.

During the post-game interview with NBC Olympics & Paralympics, Lyles jokingly challenged Hill, saying (0:08 onwards):

"When you're ready to actually put some words down and you're actually ready to race, see me. I'm right here.I ain't goin nowhere. But all I know is your football season's over. You ain't got no excuse now."

The two exchanged challenges in the past, fueling speculation about a potential matchup. Hill, who competed in a track meet in 2023 for the first time in nearly a decade, ran a 6.70 in the 60m, while Noah Lyles holds a personal best of 6.43.

