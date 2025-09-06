"Healed a long time wound"- Justin Gatlin reacts to former South Korean boxer Park Si-hun handing over his Olympic gold medal to opponent Roy Jones Jr

American track and field athlete Justin Gatlin recently made his feelings known about the retired South Korean boxer Park Si-hun giving away his Olympic gold medal to his 1988 Summer Olympics opponent, Roy Jones Jr. Gatlin, who is a five-time Olympic medalist himself, reacted to a video of the same on social media.

The 1988 Olympics witnessed one of the most controversial moments in the history of the quadrennial event, where Si-hun bested Jones Jr. by a 3-2 decision, even though the latter dominated the showdown and was believed to be the deserving winner of the clash. Almost four decades later, it was revealed that the South Korean boxer himself doubted this decision and finally gave the Olympic medal to the American in their emotional reunion.

A video of their reunion has been making the rounds on the internet, which caught the attention of the former sprinter. Resharing the video on his Instagram story, he dropped a reaction to Si-hun's decision, writing:

"@royjonesjrofficial I know this moment healed a long time wound man. Well deserved and what a great individual for doing this," wrote Justin Gatlin.

This isn't the first time Gatlin has voiced his feelings about ongoing shenanigans in the sports community, as he is usually seen sharing his thoughts on his podcast and social media. Most recently, he weighed in on Gabby Thomas' suggestion of a lifetime ban on coaches with a history of doping.

Justin Gatlin made his feelings known about Noah Lyles breaking a new record

In the latest episode of their podcast, 'Ready Set Go,' Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green discussed Noah Lyles breaking the record of winning the most Diamond League Championship titles. After besting Letsile Tebogo in the men's 200m dash at the Diamond League finals in Zurich, the American became the only athlete to win six Diamond League Championship titles.

This achievement was discussed by Gatlin and Green, where the latter suggested that Lyles is trying to create his own legacy, and he knows what he needs to do to create his own lane. Following this, Gatlin laid his thoughts bare about Lyles, stating that it is going to be tough for athletes to claim this achievement in the future.

"He is the first. That's going to be hard for someone to come down later on in the future and kind of like replicate that because when you look at the talent across the board, especially how the Diamond League is set up now, it's points to get it and it's on that race, then whoever wins," said Justin Gatlin. (25:01 onwards)

Justin Gatlin recently made his feelings known about Noah Lyles and Letsile Tebogo locking horns with each other in the 200m dash at the World Championships.

