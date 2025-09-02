"Noah Lyles is creating his own room for legacy"- Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green weigh in on American shattering a new record

Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green expressed their thoughts on Noah Lyles shattering the record of having the most Diamond League Championship titles of any player. Lyles defeated Letsie Tebogo to win the gold medal in the men's 200m at the Diamond League Finals in Zurich.

In the process, Noah Lyles became the only athlete to win the Diamond League championship title six times. Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green shared their thoughts on the American athlete's accomplishment in the latest episode of 'Ready Set Go' and shared how Lyles is paving the way for creating his own legacy.

Moreover, they lauded the American athlete's ability to consistently maintain his form and chase greater goals as he continued his pursuits as an athlete. After achieving major accolades as an athlete, Rodney Green expressed that Lyles is working towards creating a legacy for himself as well as leaving a long-lasting impact on the sport.

"He is the only one to have six diamonds, right? He's creating his own room for legacy. I think a lot of people try to force his legacy to be something else, but like I said, he's creating his own lane, and for him, he knows what he has to do; whether it be breaking records or defending his world and Olympic titles, that would create the rest of his legacy because that's the line this year. So this is all about legacy because it's no longer about money, contracts, or anything like that; he has all that now. It's more about how he is going to be in the sport and be the first to get diamonds. That's a good way to be remembered," Green said.

Justin Gatlin, who has three Diamond League titles to his name, expressed how it would be a very difficult task for someone to surpass Lyles' record.

"He is the first. That's going to be hard for someone to come down later on in the future and kind of like replicate that because when you look at the talent across the board, especially how the Diamond League is set up now, it's points to get it and it's on that race, then whoever wins," said Gatlin.

Noah Lyles opens up about setting a record at the Diamond Leagues

Noah lyles celebrates in Weltklasse Zürich, Wanda Diamond League Final. - Source: Getty

Noah Lyles expressed his thoughts about setting the record for the most Diamond League wins by an athlete in a post-race interview. He shared his elation at being able to push his limits and put forward incredible performances on the track while adding another record to his list.

He hoped to continue his momentum as he targeted to defend his titles at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo later this month.

"No, yeah, six. That's a big number. As I was told, that makes me, as I have in track, the most Diamond League Championships ever. So, shoot, that's another record on the list. That's pretty cool, I'm not going to lie," he said.

Furthermore, Lyles expressed that he has been completely focused on his training and shared that he would target breaking the 200m world record.

