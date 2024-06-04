"Healthy Kenny is a dangerous Kenny" - Kenny Bednarek issues a strong message to his competitors ahead of the Olympic Trials

Kenny Bednarek issued a bold message to his rivals ahead of the highly Paris Olympics. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medalist has been in impressive form lately.

Bednarek, whose Olympic medal came in 200m, competed in his first event in the discipline at the Miramar Invitational. He claimed top spot after clocking 20.35 seconds.

The American then competed at the Doha Diamond League, where he won the 200m event, clocking a world lead of 19.67 seconds. His dominance in the discipline continued at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, finishing the race at a time of 19.89 seconds.

In conversation with track athlete and podcaster Tiara Williams, Kenny Bednarek opened up about his mindset going into what He unabashedly said that if healthy, he would be dangerous for the opposition.

Trending

"I just want to let them know that I'm here and I'm coming for it all. I'm back I'm better and you know, a healthy Kenny is a dangerous Kenny."

Expand Tweet

Bednarek also spoke about his headbands and said that the one he was wearing was anime related and that he was sending out a message to his competitors and teammates through it.

"I mean, this is anime related. So this is "Attack on Titan" and we put "curve conqueror", so I was sending a message out to my competitors and you know, my teammates as well. I'm having a little fun and yeah, that's what we got. Showing that, and that's what I did," he said.

The 25-year-old also said that he would have a different headband for each round during the Olympic trials.

"So, I think, trials, we're gonna have a few each round if I'm not mistaken. I got to keep it a surprise. It's going to be something special," Bednarek said.

"I'm going to be the top dog" - Kenny Bednarek on how he sees himself at the Paris Olympics

Having turned professional in 2019, the 25-year-old has been sharing the 100m and 200m lineups with new athletes each time. Noah Lyles, his Tokyo Olympic mate, has been leading the way but new talents never stop emerging.

Speaking on this with Olympics.com, Kenny Bednarek talked about the potential of the athletes in rivalry with him. Since all of them are vying for the same podium, Kenny Bednarek wished to stand out when the Olympic gun goes off.

"Every single time I step on the track, I know that they're going to be working just as hard at me. And, by the time I get to the track, you know, respect for everybody else... but I'm going to be the top dog when the gun goes off."

The Olympian will look to compete at the US Olympic Track and Field Trials in June, aiming to secure a spot in Paris.