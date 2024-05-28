Kenny Bednarek puts an end to false narratives about his appearance at the Racers Grand Prix, reveals his next competing track meet before Olympics

Kenny Bednarek opened up about his upcoming track event schedule and ended the rumors of him competing at the Racers Jamaican Grand Prix. He competed in the Prefontaine Classic 2024 on May 25 in the 200m discipline.

The American Olympic sprinter dominated the 200m event at the Prefontaine Classic 2024 at Hayward Field. He stood atop the podium after recording a time of 19.89s and pushed Courtney Lindsey to the second position, who clocked a timing of 20.09s. Kyree King secured the third position with a time of 20.15s.

Bednarek revealed his upcoming schedule for the season and also denied the claims of him running at the Racers Jamaican Grand Prix on June 1 on his X account. He disclosed his next stop before the Paris Olympics — the Olympic Trials, which will be held from June 21-30.

"I never entered to run at Racer's Jamaican Grand Prix. I saw a few articles mentioning my entry and that's not true. I'm scheduled to run at the Trials next. If there's a race I decide to run prior, will keep you updated," Bednarek said.

Kenny Bednarek said the same thing in his post-race interview at the Prefontaine Classic.

"There's no reason for any other race. We know where we are right now. It's a matter of staying healthy and consistent, and we should be good to go," he said (via Olympics.com).

Kenny Bednarek alerts his rivals with a bold claim

Kenny Bednarek recently made a bold claim, seemingly to alert his rivals. The American sprinting sensation has dominated in the 200m discipline on various occasions. He bagged a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games by clocking a time of 19.68s and nabbed another silver in the 200m at the 2022 World Athletics Outdoor Championships.

Bednarek also proved his prowess in the same discipline at the 2024 Doha Diamond League by recording a new world lead, clocking a time of 19.67s. He made a statement about his form as he wrote:

"Healthy me is a dangerous me."

Kenny Bednarek also played a notable role in earning a ticket for the USA to the Paris Olympics in the men's 4x100m relay by winning a gold medal with his team at the 2024 World Relays. The athlete is now evidently gearing up for his upcoming competition at the Olympic Trials.