Kenny Bednarek issues a bold statement to alert his rivals ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics

Kenny Bednarek issued a confident note, alerting his rivals ahead of the much-awaited Paris Olympics 2024. He sports a calm demeanor on the track but gives serious competition to his rivals in the 200m.

Kenny Bednarek, 25, is one of the most promising names in the 200m roster of the US. The Oklahoma native defeated the popular three-peat icon Noah Lyles to claim the Olympic silver in 19.68s. That season, Bednarek was the No.1 in 200m, having run the most sub-20 200m races (12) more than any athlete competing in a single season.

Coming into 2024, Kenny Bednarek claimed the 200m win at the Doha Diamond League, running sub-20, clocking in at 19.67s, a new World lead. The feat also gave him his personal best time. Another win came at the 2024 World Relays, alongside compeer Lyles.

Besides making winning strides on the track, Kenny Bednarek is well known for leading a balanced lifestyle and prioritizing nutrition and mental health. As spotted on Kenny Bednarek's official website, the 25-year-old surrounds himself with people with positive mindsets, who help him achieve his goals. Yoga and meditation help him maintain a healthy lifestyle as well.

In his recent X post, the Nike athlete posted a picture of himself, issuing a bold statement that a healthy version of him is a dangerous version. The caption reads:

"Healthy me is a dangerous me"

Bednarek's 200m title win in Doha 2024 was a wake-up call for him. He looks to maintain his speed in the Olympic build-up.

"Running this fast this early is really good, it means I will be fast by the time we start the Olympics," he said to Olympis.com in a post-race interview.

“Kenny is such a quiet warrior" - Justin Gatlin on Kenny Bednarek

Justin Gatlin, the 2004 Olympic champion in the 100m, is popular for hosting the Ready-Set-Go podcast with track coach Rodney Green, where they opine on athletes' progression and analyze races and rivalries.

In a similar conversation, Gatlin lauded Bednarek for his exceptional athletic qualities and for being a man with fewer words and more action.

"Kenny is such a quiet warrior, that is what I love about him. He will tell you straight up ‘I want to be the best, I want to win the gold'. But he is not going to be out there and be crazy and talk all kinds of crap. He just focuses on his craft, does his thing.”

After leaving his college team Indian Hills, Bednarek shifted to Florida signing a pro contract with Nike. Having moved for training in Florida, he practiced with former Olympian Justin Gatlin.