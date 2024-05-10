"Kung Fu Kenny is on a TEAR this year! Great run!"- Fans react to Kenny Bednarek running world lead in 200m at Doha Diamond League 2024

Kenneth Bednarek aka Kenny Bednarek has taken the sprinting world by storm with a blazing run at the 2024 Doha Diamond League. The Olympic medalist even claimed he already knew he would run the world lead of 19.67s, and fans can't stop hyping up his performance.

Bednarek opened his season at the UCF Knights Invite in the 400-meter event. He then ran alongside world champion Noah Lyles in the 100m season opener at the Tom Jones Memorial. The two sprinters were tied on 10.01s but the gold was awarded to Lyles for being 5 thousandths of a second faster.

He then clocked 9.91s, 0.02s less than his 100m PR, at the Kip Keino Classic 2024. Bednarek opened his 200m season at the Miramar Invitational 2024 in 20.35s but now has a world-leading time of 19.67s. It also broke his personal best of 19.68s from the Tokyo Olympics and the meet record. The 25-year-old also became the ninth-fastest American of all time in the discipline.

Fans on social media were raving about his performance at the Doha Diamond League 2024, and through the whole of the outdoor season. A fan claimed Kenny Bednarek was on a hot run this year, and hailed him for a ‘great’ run.

"Kung Fu Kenny is on a TEAR this year!!! Great run!" a fan expressed.

"Kung Fu Kenny, okay? Are you trying to show me something my brother?" another fan wrote.

"Kenny might take the gold in one or two events it’s possible", a user wrote.

Some other fans claimed Bednarek could give tough competition to Noah Lyles in the 200m discipline, while others expressed excitement for the U.S. Olympic Trials which are scheduled in June.

"He might just beat Lyles at the Olympics," a fan expressed.

"They better stop sleeping on Kenny. That 200 gonna be at Trials," another fan expressed.

"19.67 in May, bro is about to run 19.5 come Olympics," a user claimed.

Kenny Bednarek believes ‘sky is the limit this year’ for the USA 4x100m squad

World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Seven

Kenny Bednarek was the top performer in USA's 4x100m gold medal victory and Paris Olympics qualification at the World Athletic Relays 2024. He ran a blistering 8.91s split in the opening round on May 4 to power the USA to the Paris Olympics. His time was faster than that of Noah Lyles.

In the 4x100m finals on Sunday, Bednarek ran the second-fastest split of the event behind Lyles to secure the gold medal for the USA. Speaking with World Athletics media after the race, the 25-year-old said (via The Sports Rush):

“I mean this is just a warm up. We’re not at our full potential yet and this is just the starting point. Running that fast this early is perfect hands off. I wouldn’t say perfect but we got a little bit more work to do but I think the sky is the limit this year."