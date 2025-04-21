Helen Hu reacts to over 10,000 fans booing after she was not given a perfect 10 at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships

Helen Hu expressed her thoughts about the booing after she was not given a perfect 10 score after her balance beam routine in the finals of the NCAA Gymnastics Championships. The American gymnast earned a score of 9.9625 points after putting forward an incredible performance on the balance beam, which fans expected to earn a perfect 10 score.

Hu returned to the University of Missouri Gymnastics after being on a temporary break, and spending the year on a backpacking trip along with her sister Elaine. She played an integral role in helping the Missouri Tigers qualify for the finals after putting forward dominating performances in the balance beam.

However, after the conclusion of the NCAA gymnastics Championships, Helen Hu expressed her thoughts on social media about an incident from the finals. The American athlete displayed great control during her beam balance routine and landed smoothly. The essence of the routine was such that fans were expecting it to receive a perfect 10 score. However, as the scoreboard displayed 9.9625, fans booed the decision.

Helen Hu shared how that moment from the National Championship finals had become a core memory for her, and it was something that she would cherish forever.

"The whole crowd booing when I didn’t get a 10 yesterday was a core memory I will cherish forever😂🫶🏼 y’all are more pressed over it than I am and I love it lol," she wrote.

Furthermore, she thanked the fans for their unwavering support throughout the National Championships

Helen Hu gives her opinion on missing out on the perfect 10 in the semi-finals of the NCAA Gymnastics Championships

2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships - Source: Getty

Helen Hu expressed her opinion about missing out on the perfect 10 in the semi-finals of the NCAA Gymnastics Championships in a post-match press conference. The American gymnast expressed that the sport is subjective, and it was a very close call.

According to her, there might be multiple small aspects that must have led to a score of 9.9875.

"Gymnastics is subjective, subjective. So I mean, my dismount was really close. I think my toes might have scraped the edge of the beam before I landed. My split 3/4 sometimes doesn't hit a full 180 long enough. You could even argue my turn that when I put my foot down is a little bit to the side today, Stuff like that," she said.

"I'm proud of it. But like you could, you could take off any of those things. And those are all things that I work on and I focus on and I feel it when I do it. And so, you know, it's I don't, I'm not entitled to a 10 from every judge. So I'm OK with that," she added.

Furthermore, she expressed her elation on receiving the opportunity to compete on the National Stage once again and thanked her teammates for their encouragement.

