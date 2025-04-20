NCAA Gymnastics Championships 2025 finals witness massive support with fans turning up in huge numbers to support women's sports

The 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships finals, held on Sunday, saw an impressive number of fans turn up in Fort Worth. UCLA Bruins, Oklahoma Sooners, Utah Red Rocks, and Michigan were the major contenders for the Championship title.

The Dickies Arena in Fort Worth was buzzing with support and fans for these four teams as a staggering 10,042 fans were in attendance during this national event finals. Notably, the second semifinals of the Championships, held on Thursday, attracted approximately 250,000 fans on social platforms.

NCAA Gymnastics shared a post on their X handle to express their love for the fans and appreciate their efforts to grace the gymnastics championships. It stated in its caption:

"Everyone watches women's sports. We 💙 gymnastics fans – thanks for making the #NCAAGYM Championship amazing."

This impressive attendance at the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships and the online views of the event are a major win for women's sports in general, especially after LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne opined that gymnastics is not a major revenue-generating sport.

As the 2025 event turned out, the University of Oklahoma won the finals after securing a team score of 198.0125. Jordan Chiles-led UCLA (197.6125) and Grace McCAllum's Utah Red Rocks (197.2375) were the second and third to the Sooners in the event.

Oklahoma Sooners head coach KJ Kindler shares her thoughts on her team after winning the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships

KJ Kindler during the Championships (Image via: Getty Images)

Oklahoma Sooners head coach KJ Kindler expressed her pride in her team after winning the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships. This is the third national title for the Sooners under Kindler in the last four years.

In an interview, after winning the title, Kindler termed the performance of her team as 'perfect' and lauded their consistency. She also mentioned that the way the freshmen gymnasts turned up for the team during the Championships finals is a major plus point for the Sooners' side. She said (via Sooner Sports):

"We've actually had an incredible year. We weren't perfect, no doubt about it. Consistency wise, this team has been incredibly consistent. Especially considering the amount of freshmen routines and even new routines that we were competing, which I think says a lot for the future - we're excited about that."

KJ Kindler concluded by applauding the senior members of the group who instilled the faith of winning the NCAA Gymnastics Championships in their junior peers.

