"It's still a non-revenue sport" - Olivia Dunne exposes the harsh reality of longevity of gymnastics amid multi-million dollar NIL deal

Olivia Dunne stated the harsh reality of gymnastics still being a non-revenue sport, expressing concern over its future. She is in her fifth and final year at LSU, vying to defend the National title with her team.

Dunne, who amassed a massive social media following to become the most-followed NCAA athlete in early 2023, benefitted from the NIL rule update, securing multi-million dollar brand deals. She often garnered record crowds to gymnastics meets and even started the Livvy fund to help fellow female athletes earn from NIL.

Despite the success, Dunne talked about how gymnastics still remains a non-revenue sport in comparison to other sports. Concerned about the future of her sport, she said, via The Guardian:

“My concern is the longevity of gymnastics and keeping fans interested for the long run. Gymnastics is at the point right now where it could be a filled arena of record-breaking attendance, but it’s still a non-revenue sport.”

Olivia Dunne returned to the gymnastics mat on January 3, performing at the LSU Tigers clash with Iowa State. She scored 9.825 on the balance and 9.827 on the floor.

Olivia Dunne expressed concern over the scoring system that can be a potential reason for gymnastics' downfall

With the NCAA season underway, Olivia Dunne took to her X account to express concern over the smaller number of people in the audience, as she watched a gymnastics meet. Addressing the factors that are potentially taking the viewership down, she said:

"I am sitting here watching NCAA gymnastics and the empty seats are concerning. I care deeply about the growth in women’s sports especially in the NCAA. If you want fans to enjoy the sport and increase viewership, you have to look at what makes the crowds go crazy! People understand what a perfect 10 is and want people who do things that look great to be rewarded."

She added:

"Too many deductions taken at a judge’s discretion feels the same as watching a basketball game that’s constantly interrupted with penalties or a football game with flags on every play. At some point it feels negative and loses the entertainment factor that draws the crowd in. The number of questions I am currently getting from fans about the scoring is significant enough for me to share this concern. I love the art and intricacy of gymnastics but let’s get more eyes on the sport!"

Olivia Dunne further added that the scoring system is also taking away opportunities from athletes to be financially stable.

Dunne and her fellow Tigers will next compete against Alabama Gymnastics on February 7, 2025. The meet will be held at Coleman Coliseum in Alabama.

