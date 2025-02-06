Olivia Dunne shows off uneven bar routine during intrasquad day as she competes in her final season as an NCAA athlete at LSU

Olivia Dunne recently gave her fans a sneak peek into the intrasquad meet amid her appearance in the NCAA circuit during her super senior year. Dunne returned to the Tigers for her fifth year after contributing to the team's effort to clinch their historic NCAA title last year.

The Purple and Gold Pack scored 198.225 points to defeat California and Utah, who earned 197.850 and 197.800 points, respectively, at the 2024 NCAA Gymnastics Championships. Dunne competed in nine meets for the Tigers last season, recording a career-high of 9.900 points on the floor at the Podium Challenge and NCAA Fayetteville Regional Second Round.

So far in the 2025 season, Dunne has competed in four out of five meets for the Tigers. She was recently seen participating in the intrasquad competition at the LSU Gymnastics Training Facility in Baton Rouge, LA. The gymnast and social media star shared a glimpse of the intrasquad where she was seen executing her routine on the uneven bars before making a flawless landing.

Trending

Screenshot of Dunne's Instagram story.

So far in her super senior year, Dunne has once competed in the uneven bars event at the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad, held at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, where she collected 9.725 points.

"They are out of your control" - Olivia Dunne weights in on the scoring system at gymnastics meets

Olivia Dunne of the LSU Tigers at the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.(Images via Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne recently weighed in on the scoring system at the Gymnastics meet. The Golden and Purple Pack's gymnast highlighted that the scores at the meet are highly unpredictable and beyond a gymnast's control. She further emphasized focusing on the moment while giving the best and supporting the team, regardless of the outcome.

"Scores are always a tricky situation because they are out of your control and you just got to go out there and try your best no matter what and just be present in the moment with your team cheering and you kind of just need to block that out if you don't get a great score." (4:30 onwards)

In her first appearance for the Tigers this season, Olivia Dunne competed in a meet against Iowa State on January 3, bagging 9.825 and 9.875 points on balance beam and floor, respectively. The LSU Tigers will next be seen competing against Alabama Gymnastics on Friday, February 7, 2025, at the Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback