  • "Here to win it all" - Zahid Valencia issues strong message after earning a spot in final at World Wrestling Championships

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Sep 14, 2025 03:04 GMT
2025 World Wrestling Championships - Source: Getty
Zahid Valencia during the Senior World Championships in Zagreb, Croatia. (Photo by Getty Images)

After securing a spot in the final at the World Wrestling Championships, Zahid Valencia issued a strong message, highlighting his goal of winning the gold medal. Valencia made it through four rounds to reach the final in Zagreb, Croatia.

In the first round, Valencia defeated India's Mukul Dahiya with a commendable 10-0 win in only 2 minutes and 35 seconds. The American wrestler showed remarkable dominance over Fateh Benferdjallahand Ivars Samusonok, winning 10-0 in the round of 16 and quarterfinals, respectively.

Valencia bested two-time world champion Kamran Ghasempour with a 7-0 lead. When asked about what moment he thought Ghasempour lost the match, the 28-year-old exuded confidence and said:

"As soon as I stepped on the mat. He didn't want to face me."
"The king has fallen. Everyone says King Kamran, not anymore," he added.

Further, Valencia stated that he is competing at the World Championships to not only earn a spot in the final, but to clinch the world title in the 86kg men's freestyle category.

“I’m here to win it all. I want that gold. It’s been a dream, and that’s what I’m after. Not gonna take it lightly, so I'm going to go back, get the sweat off, and go compete with my best tomorrow."
Valencia will face Japan's Hayato Ishiguro in the final round of the World Wrestling Championships on September 14, 2025.

Zahid Valencia reflects on his training before the World Wrestling Championships

Zahid Valencia at the Final X Wrestling event in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Getty Images)
Zahid Valencia reflected on his training before the 2025 World Wrestling Championships, stating he is more experienced and better than before. In an interview with Cowboy RTC, he said:

"It's been a grind but I'm looking to come out on the top in the next few weeks. It will be kind of more maintenance because the work is done. I feel like I'm more of a vet now so...just the things that you pick up along the way and on the losses that you have taken, so I think I have been able to evolve and learn. So I just think I'm just more experienced, stronger, faster, more technical."
He added:

"I don't think it's anything different just continuing to do the work that's been working since I came in November. I haven't had a room like this in a while."

Valencia started training under Olympic gold medalist David Taylor since last November.

Edited by Janhavi Shinde
