"I feel like I'm more of a vet now"- Zahid Valencia issues strong message ahead of participating at World Wrestling Championships

Zahid Valencia recently sent a strong message ahead of his appearance at the 2025 World Wrestling Championships. Valencia earned the spot to compete in the 86kg men's freestyle category. He will be accompanied by Kyle Dake and Carter Starocci. The 2023 World Championships bronze medalist clinched the spot after defeating Dake at the Final X event in June 2025. He dominated the first round with a 5-3 victory and solidified his lead with a 4-1 win in the next round. It was the first time since 2017 that the two-time Olympic 74kg bronze medalist, two-time world champion each at 74kg and 79kg (Dake), was defeated during a world team spot faceoff. Valencia, who has been training at the Oklahoma Wrestling under Olympic gold medalist David Taylor, reflected on his previous wins and defeats, stating he feels like a veteran athlete now. He asserted confidence in his skills ahead of the tournament. &quot;It's been a grind but I'm looking to come out on the top in the next few weeks. It will be kind of more maintenance because the work is done. I feel like I'm more of a vet now so...just the things that you pick up along the way and on the losses that you have taken, so I think I have been able to evolve and learn. So I just think I'm just more experienced, stronger, faster, more technical.&quot;He added:&quot;I don't think it's anything different just continuing to do the work that's been working since I came in November. I haven't had a room like this in a while.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 2025 World Wrestling Championships will commence on September 13 in Croatia. Zahid Valencia expresses content in training under David TaylorZahid Valencia made a move from Arizona State to Oklahoma State wrestling in November. Following his Final X win, the two-time NCAA champion reflected on his progress under David Taylor, stating that although the change was challenging, he is grateful that things are going well. “I mean, more than I could ask for, you know,” Zahid Valencia said. “I mean, it wasn’t an easy move. I was very happy at ASU, but something needed to change for sure. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and over again, expecting different results.&quot;“So I knew how to get out of my comfort zone. And man, it’s been, I’ve been so grateful, so blessed. You know? I feel like God put me in the right path of where I need to succeed, and the success just kind of proves what I was meant to do and make the move out there. So I’m just so happy for sure.” (via on3.com)Zahid Valencia clicnhed the NCAA title in the 174lb division consecutively in 2018 and 2019.