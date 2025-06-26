Who are the members of Team USA's men's freestyle wrestling Team in 2025 ft Spencer Lee, Wyatt Hendrickson

Following the conclusion of the 2025 Final X event held on June 14 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, nine wrestlers, including Spencer Lee have secured the spot to represent the American team at the 2025 World Championships from September 13 to 21. The 2025 World Championships will be held in Zagreb, Croatia, for the very first time.

Ad

The 2025 World Championships will feature multiple weight categories, including freestyle, greco-roman, and women's wrestling. Multiple Olympic champions and world championship medalists have locked their spots on Team USA. PJ Duke earned the spot in the 70 kg freestyle after defeating 2022 World bronze medalist Yianni Diakomihalis in a best-of-three series 2-1.

Zahid Valencia stunned fans with a shocking result by overpowering two-time Olympic bronze medalist Kyle Dake 2-0 in the 86kg category. Following his impressive victory over Gable Steveson at the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Wyatt Hendrickson earned a spot in the men's 125kg category by winning in a best-of-three series, including the ultimate final match decisive victory 20-14.

Ad

Trending

The complete list of Team USA to compete at the World Championships is given below:

57 kg — Spencer Lee

65 kg — Real Woods

70 kg — PJ Duke

74 kg — David Carr

79 kg — Levi Haines

86 kg — Zahid Valencia

92 kg — Trent Hidlay

97 kg — Kyle Snyder

125 kg — Wyatt Hendrickson

The wrestler to compete in the 61kg category will be decided on July 14, following a rescheduled match between Vito Arujau and Jax Forrest.

"Excited to compete" - Spencer Lee made his feelings known after earning a spot at his first World Championships

Spencer Lee of Team United States during the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Getty Images)

Spencer Lee will compete in his first world championships in Zagreb, Croatia. He earned the spot by defeating Luke Lilledahl at the Final X 2-0. Lee won the first round 7-2 and continued his dominance to clinch the second round 6-0.

Ad

After grabbing the spot, Lee penned his joy and excitement for his maiden World Championships. He shared a few pictures, including one with Wyatt Hendrickson, and wrote:

2025 World Team member! Excited to compete in the world championships in September 💪 thanks to everyone who has supported me. @wyatt_hendrickson don’t worry we can work on your bar arms at camp 😉

The Paris Olympics silver medalist will compete in the 57kg freestyle category at the 2025 World Championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More