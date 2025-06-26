Who are the members of Team USA's men's freestyle wrestling Team in 2025 ft Spencer Lee, Wyatt Hendrickson

Following the conclusion of the 2025 Final X event held on June 14 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, nine wrestlers, including Spencer Lee have secured the spot to represent the American team at the 2025 World Championships from September 13 to 21. The 2025 World Championships will be held in Zagreb, Croatia, for the very first time.
The 2025 World Championships will feature multiple weight categories, including freestyle, greco-roman, and women's wrestling. Multiple Olympic champions and world championship medalists have locked their spots on Team USA. PJ Duke earned the spot in the 70 kg freestyle after defeating 2022 World bronze medalist Yianni Diakomihalis in a best-of-three series 2-1.
Zahid Valencia stunned fans with a shocking result by overpowering two-time Olympic bronze medalist Kyle Dake 2-0 in the 86kg category. Following his impressive victory over Gable Steveson at the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Wyatt Hendrickson earned a spot in the men's 125kg category by winning in a best-of-three series, including the ultimate final match decisive victory 20-14.
The complete list of Team USA to compete at the World Championships is given below:
- 57 kg — Spencer Lee
- 65 kg — Real Woods
- 70 kg — PJ Duke
- 74 kg — David Carr
- 79 kg — Levi Haines
- 86 kg — Zahid Valencia
- 92 kg — Trent Hidlay
- 97 kg — Kyle Snyder
- 125 kg — Wyatt Hendrickson
The wrestler to compete in the 61kg category will be decided on July 14, following a rescheduled match between Vito Arujau and Jax Forrest.
"Excited to compete" - Spencer Lee made his feelings known after earning a spot at his first World Championships
Spencer Lee will compete in his first world championships in Zagreb, Croatia. He earned the spot by defeating Luke Lilledahl at the Final X 2-0. Lee won the first round 7-2 and continued his dominance to clinch the second round 6-0.
After grabbing the spot, Lee penned his joy and excitement for his maiden World Championships. He shared a few pictures, including one with Wyatt Hendrickson, and wrote:
2025 World Team member! Excited to compete in the world championships in September 💪 thanks to everyone who has supported me. @wyatt_hendrickson don’t worry we can work on your bar arms at camp 😉
The Paris Olympics silver medalist will compete in the 57kg freestyle category at the 2025 World Championships.