Spencer Lee shares raw feelings about qualifying for maiden World Wrestling Championships with a subtle message for Wyatt Hendrickson

Paris Olympics silver-medalist Spencer Lee will be competing at his maiden World Championships this September. As the wrestler gears up for the event, he recently penned a note showcasing his raw feelings for the competition, while sneaking in a subtle message for teammate Wyatt Hendrickson.

Earlier this month, Lee faced off against Luke Lilledahl at Final X, the qualifier event for the upcoming World Wrestling Championships. The two Americans battled each other in a best-of-three series format, and Lee needed only two games to dispose of his opponent. The 26-year-old won the first bout 7-2, before dominating the next bout 6-0.

While Spencer Lee initially expressed his disappointment over his performance in New Jersey, the wrestler has now turned his focus to the upcoming World Championships. Taking to Instagram on Saturday (June 21), the American shared snaps of himself at Final X and wrote,

Trending

“World Team member! Excited to compete in the world championships in September. Thanks to everyone who has supported me. @wyatt_hendrickson don't worry we can work on your bar arms at camp.”

The 2025 World Wrestling Championships are scheduled to take place between September 13 and 21 in Zagreb, Croatia. Lee will be competing in the 57kg event where he will be a strong contender to make it on to the podium.

Spencer Lee excited to ‘show off’ for Team USA at the World Championships

Lee at the Paris Olympics (Image Source: Getty)

After his victory at Final X, Spencer Lee expressed disappointment at his own performance, lamenting his passive game play in the second half of both the bouts. The wrestler went on to explain that he knew he could pull off a better, more entertaining performance, and was excited to put on a show for Team USA come September, telling media in a post match interview,

“Hopefully I can put on a show for the world and Team USA. I'll be the first one there, that I'm used to, and I want to put out for Team USA. I want to show off and show that we can be the best country in the world, so I got to do better. And Team USA, we got a good team going right now. We're young and we're hungry and we got a lot to work on.”

Over the course of his career, Spencer Lee has won multiple major medals. The American clinched gold at the 2014 U17 World Championships, the 2015 and 2016 U20 World Championships, and the 2024 Pan American Championships. He was also a silver-medalist at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Now, a he gears up for the 2025 World Championships, fans will be rooting for him to add another feather to his cap.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More