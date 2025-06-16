Spencer Lee reveals Team USA manifestation 2 years ago after dominating win at Final X

After leading a victorious campaigns at Final X, Spencer Lee and Real Woods both qualified to represent Team USA at the upcoming World Wrestling Championships. As the wrestlers prepare for the big stage, Lee recently recounted how the duo ‘manifested’ their success.

At Finals X, Lee competed against rising star Luke Lilledahl. The 26-year-old entered the match with a 1-0 lead in the duo's head-to-head. In New Jersey, Lee dominated Lilledahl yet again, clinching a 7-2, 6-0 victory in the first two matches of his best-of-three series to qualify for the World Championships.

On the other hand, Woods competed in the 65 KG weight class at Final X, where he triumphed over Joey McKenna 7-3, 5-4 to book a berth at the World Championships. Recently, McKenna shared an old snap of himself and Spencer Lee on his Instagram story, writing,

“My brother and I manifested this moment day 1.”

Lee re-shared the story and added,

“I told him he'd make a team two years ago.”

Via @spencerlee365 on Instagram

While Lee has previously represented America on the international stage, his victory at Final X marks the first time he will compete for Team USA at a senior World Championships. Meanwhile, for Woods, the competition in September will mark his debut senior international outing for the nation.

Spencer Lee opens up about his targets for the World Championships

Lee at the Paris Olympics (Image Source: Getty)

Spencer Lee’s performance at Final X was sheer dominance. However, the American still expressed discontent with his showing, lamenting his lack of aggression in the second half of both his matches.

Up next, Lee will now compete at the World Championships. As he gears up for the competition, he revealed that he's hoping to ‘put on a show’ for Team USA, telling media after his victory at Final X,

“We're going to be getting ready and hopefully I can put on a show for the world and Team USA. I'll be the first one there, that I'm used to, and I want to put out for Team USA. I want to show off and show that we can be the best country in the world, so I got to do better. And Team USA, we got a good team going right now. We're young and you hungry and we got a lot to work on.”

Spencer Lee heads into the World Championships on the back of a strong 2024 season that saw him win gold at the Pan American Championships and a silver at the Paris Olympics. The World Championships are scheduled to take place between September 13 and 21 in Zagreb, Croatia and Lee will be a strong favorite for a podium finish.

