“Pretty bad showing” - Spencer Lee expresses disappointment about Final X performance despite qualifying for World Championships

Spencer Lee recently competed at Final X, where he outdid Luke Lilledahl in their best-of-three series. However, despite the victory qualifying him for the upcoming World Championships, the American expressed disappointment about his performance in New Jersey.

Ad

The clash between Lee and Lilledahl was one of the most highly anticipated battles at Final X. The former is an Olympic silver-medalist, two-time national championship, and a three-time NCAA champion. Lilledahl, on the other hand, is a rising star who is the reigning national champion and the 2025 Big Ten Championships gold-medalist.

The two faced off against each other on June 14 in the 57 kg category. In their first match, Spencer Lee claimed a sizzling 7-2 victory, before sealing the deal with a 6-0 triumph in the next game. However, despite the dominant scoreline, Lee expressed disappointment at his Final X performance, telling media after the match,

Ad

Trending

“They should have called me for passivity in both matches. I didn't do literally anything at both second periods. Pretty bad showing. Maybe I just stopped reaching.”

Speaking about the points he scored, Lee added,

“They were all right. I mean, a turn, two turns, both matches were a two-pointer, same thing. Basically the same match to happen twice in a row, so real fun I'm sure.”

Ad

Up next, Lee will now compete at the 2025 World Wrestling Championships. The event is scheduled to take place between September 13 and 21 in Zagreb, Croatia.

Spencer Lee thanks fans at Final X

Lee at the Paris Olympics (Image Source: Getty)

For Spencer Lee, his victory at Final X marks the first time he has qualified for a Senior World Team. Despite being disappointed at his own performance, the wrestler extended his gratitude to fans after his clash against Luke Lilledahl and pushed for more support for freestyle wrestling, telling media,

Ad

“Im excited. This was a cool event. I'm very happy with the fan turnout. Very appreciative of the fans. Thanks for supporting USA Wrestling. Please come to all our events.”

Spencer Lee first rose to fame during his high school days, when he clinched three state titles and racked up an impressive win record. For his collegiate career, he committed to the University of Iowa, and won three national championships and three Big Ten titles for the Hawkeyes.

In his international career, Lee was the 2014 U17 World Champion, the 2015 and 2016 U20 World Champion, and the 2024 Paris Olympics silver-medalist.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More